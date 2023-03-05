Posters of Meloni and Valditara upside down in front of the Liceo Carducci

“This morning the usual social centers hung posters in front of the Carducci High School depicting the Minister of Education Valditara and Premier Meloni upside down”. As Alessandro Verri Leader of the League in the municipal council and responsible for the youth of the Lombardy League. The posters had the inscription ‘But what merit yours is only violence’ with two anarchist symbols. The Lega Giovani Milano group denounced it and published the photo.

The statements of Alessandro Verri of the League

“An unworthy gesture that absolutely must be punished,” he said Alessandro Verri Leader of the League in the city council and youth manager of the Lombardy League – While the social centers only think about threatening us, we are working to bring our future back to the center of the political agenda, starting with school. In fact, today, together with Minister Valditara, the young people of the League will discuss issues dear to us such as the establishment of the Provincial Guarantor of Students’ Rights to defend freedom of expression for schools; the strengthening of the law on civic education to make it effective, with a specific teacher; so that the PCTO is in charge of the Regions, to bring the world of education and work closer to the territories.”

“I consider it very serious that it is allowed in front of a classical high school, the Carducci in Milan, a place of culture and training for the ruling class of the new generations – also declared the President of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Thomas Foti – the display of a banner with photos of President Meloni and Minister Valditara upside down. These are vile threats and intimidations that bear the signature of anarchists. A shameful attack on democracy and the free choice of millions of citizens who wanted Giorgia Meloni to lead the nation. Only one message needs to reach this handful of subversives: their insults do not intimidate us but strengthen us. We will see if gestures of solidarity will come from the square in Florence, which defends these criminals”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

