If you want glowing, hydrated and healthy skin, the right skincare for you is the Korean routine it could be the perfect solution for you! This Asian beauty routine has become extremely popular in recent years due to the amazing results it produces.

Korean skincare considers the skin as an organ to be nourished and protectednot to be treated with aggressive products.

The Korean routine focuses on using gentle, natural, high quality products, combined with a series of basic steps such as cleansing, using toners, applying essences, serums and moisturizers, and sunscreen .

In this article, we’ll walk you through all the steps you need to create the perfect Korean skincare routine and achieve radiant, healthy-looking skin.

What changes in Korean skincare?

Facial care products and beauty tips popular in Korea are often very different from what we usually use. What is the difference?

The western skincare routine mainly concerns the treatment of problem areas: wrinkles, acne, dark circles, etc. Specific products are used, without thinking much about the ingredients that are inside.

Also, Western beauty products tend to mask problems rather than addressing the root cause.

Finally, western skincare products they are very fragrant and contain many harsh chemicals.

Korean skincare routine focuses on using natural ingredients that nourish and support the unique needs of the skin.

In particular, the goal is to strengthen the skin and its barrier function. Much of Korean facial care focuses on hydration to leave skin silky smooth, without clogging.

This is why Korean skincare products always include moisturizers, serums and face masks to help skin stay plump and glowing.

Korean skincare routine: how many times a day is it done

This skincare routine takes some time (it’s longer than the western one), so you have to think of it as a pampering and time for yourself.

This routine should be followed daily, at least once a day.

The 10 steps of the Korean skincare routine

Here are the 10-step Korean skincare routine in a nutshell:

cleansing oil; cleansing foam; Exfoliation Tonic; Essence; Serum; Fabric mask; Eye contour; Moisturizing cream; Night mask or sunscreen, depending on whether it is your evening or morning routine.

Now let’s go into the details of the products to use.

Cleansing oil

The cleansing oil is applied to dry skin, massaged all over the face to remove make-up. For the eye contour area it is advisable to use make-up remover cotton pads.

Cleansing foam

A delicate cleansing foam for the face it is applied in circular motions and washed off. This stimulates circulation and stimulates blood flow to the skin.

Exfoliation

For oily skin or clogged pores, you can exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub. This phase is enough to do it once a week. If you have dry or sensitive skin, we recommend skipping this step.

Tonic

A very important product in Korean facial care is the tonic, which soothes the skin and prepares it for the subsequent care phases. The tonic is lightly tapped into the skin.

The essence

The essence or emulsion is often referred to as the heart of Korean skincare. It has a light texture and is very hydrating. It also prepares the face for the next steps and accelerates skin cell renewal. It is massaged lightly and gets absorbed well.

Serum

The product called serum or ampoule or booster has a higher viscosity than essence. This product provides an extra portion of care for different skin needs.

Fabric mask

A very popular product it’s the sheet mask, which is simply placed on the face to absorb the nutrients, for 15-20 minutes. There are countless product variants for all kinds of skin problems or special care. It can be used several times a week and even daily, preferably in combination with the peeling.

Eye contour

Since the skin around the eyes is the thinnest skin on the body, wrinkles form more easily. This is why a specific product must be used, such as a particularly nourishing eye contour.

Moisturizing cream

The face cream completes the care process and is intended to lock the other ingredients into the skin. A night moisturizer provides sufficient care even when you sleep, so that the skin can regenerate itself and the complexion is clear and fresh in the morning.

Sun protection

Unlike us Europeans, Korean women want to keep their complexion pale, so they always apply sunscreen at the end of their daily routine. This step is also helpful in stopping the skin aging process.

The Korean skincare routine represents a real beauty ritual that offers numerous benefits to the skin. Following all the steps might take some time, but the results you get will surely be amazing. Always remember to use high quality products and tailor your routine to your skin’s needs.