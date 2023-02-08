Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

The U.S. dollar index rebounded in the past few days before falling from a one-month high. Powell reiterated last week’s statement that inflation has begun to slow, and inflation is expected to fall sharply this year. Commenting on Friday’s non-farm payrolls shows why the battle against inflation will “need to last for a considerable amount of time,” with interest rates likely to need to rise higher than expected if such economic strength threatens the Fed’s progress in reducing inflation. There were no more hawkish remarks after the non-farm payrolls, and market risk sentiment improved.

Powell’s speech eased market interest rate hike concerns, the dollar index fell slightly丨One week of foreign exchange