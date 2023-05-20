Private leasing under 100 euros: These 3 deals are perfect for you

PR/Business Insider

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders. Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. So we have in ours Leasing-Rechner found cheap leasing offers for private individuals that cost less than 100.00 euros per month. Below: Deals for the Fiat Panda Cross*, the Seat Arona* and the Toyota Aygo*. We have put together details of the offers for you here.



Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.

Private leasing deals under 100 euros per month

So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have our practical one Leasing-Rechner scoured for cheap deals. And indeed: We have discovered private leasing deals that cost less than EUR 100.00 per month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can prepare yourself for these bargains:

The leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda City Cross

Target group: Commercial and private leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: from 88.00 euros special payment: no Deployment Fee: 999,00 Euro list price: 14.490,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,61 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 69 PS (51 Kilowatts) Top speed: 164 km/h Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 112 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: schwarz Delivery time: immediately available

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona

Target group: Private leasing (only with loyalty) Duration: twelve months Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: from 98.00 euros special payment: no Deployment Fee: 890,00 Euro list price: 27.885,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,35 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) Top speed: 190 km/h Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 114 grams per kilometer Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more Color: freely selectable Delivery time: about eight months

The leasing conditions for the Toyota Aygo X

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: from 99.00 euros special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1354.00 euros (including registration) list price: 15.890,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,62 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 72 PS (53 Kilowatts) Top speed: 151 km/h Consumption: combined 4.1 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 108 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, tire pressure monitoring system, Bluetooth and more Color: white Delivery time: about five months

