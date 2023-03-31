Home Business Procurement, former prosecutor Robledo: “The new code will be paralyzed by appeals”
Business

Procurement, former prosecutor Robledo: “The new code will be paralyzed by appeals”

by admin
Procurement, former prosecutor Robledo: “The new code will be paralyzed by appeals”

Procurement, the former prosecutor Robledo: “EU principles violated, risk of appeals”

The former prosecutor of Milan alfredo robledowho has been dealing with crimes against the for many years public administrationbelieves that the new procurement code could cause “an avalanche of appeals to the Tar, to the Council of State and lastly to the ECHR”, because it would violate the principles on the matter established by directive 24 of 2014.

“I fully agree with the perplexities expressed by the president of the Anac Joseph Busia – dice all’breaking latest news -. The new rules are particularly contrary to the principles of equal treatment, transparency and non-discrimination which should be adhered to according to this directive. The new code responds to a Far West logic, of ‘free everyone’, of the ‘man of doing’ without any attention to the unitary interest. In this way procedures are speeded up but without taking into account the principles for the common good which should be obeyed”.

robledo he sees “the very concrete risk of a blockage of the system due to the flood of appeals that will be proposed by the excluded companies”. “Then there is the risk – he adds, again in agreement with what was declared by Busia – that in the Municipalities small contracts, which are the majority, are decided by local potentates or by logic of kinship”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis of the Piaggio share

You may also like

Visco, the speech before farewell to Bank of...

Strike averted: Verdi members agree to collective bargaining...

Resolution 23 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

Market launch for green hydrogen | Podcast Economics...

The Milan Stock Exchange is the Queen of...

The East feels ignored by the traffic light...

Bank of Italy, Governor Visco’s announcement: “I’m leaving,...

E-Car: Smarter and cheaper than Tesla? The new...

Pd, even Paris puts Enrico Letta at the...

Capital fleeing banks after turbulence in the sector....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy