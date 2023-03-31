Procurement, the former prosecutor Robledo: “EU principles violated, risk of appeals”

The former prosecutor of Milan alfredo robledowho has been dealing with crimes against the for many years public administrationbelieves that the new procurement code could cause “an avalanche of appeals to the Tar, to the Council of State and lastly to the ECHR”, because it would violate the principles on the matter established by directive 24 of 2014.

“I fully agree with the perplexities expressed by the president of the Anac Joseph Busia – dice all’breaking latest news -. The new rules are particularly contrary to the principles of equal treatment, transparency and non-discrimination which should be adhered to according to this directive. The new code responds to a Far West logic, of ‘free everyone’, of the ‘man of doing’ without any attention to the unitary interest. In this way procedures are speeded up but without taking into account the principles for the common good which should be obeyed”.

robledo he sees “the very concrete risk of a blockage of the system due to the flood of appeals that will be proposed by the excluded companies”. “Then there is the risk – he adds, again in agreement with what was declared by Busia – that in the Municipalities small contracts, which are the majority, are decided by local potentates or by logic of kinship”.

