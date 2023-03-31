They arrive bad news from Castel Volturno for Naples. In fact, Victor stops Osimhen cause injuryreturned yesterday after commitments with his Nigeria. News that we didn’t want right now, given the very important month that Luciano Spalletti’s team will have to face. Osimhen will certainly miss Sunday’s match against Milan in the championship and will be evaluated next week, but he is also at risk for the double challenge of the Champions League, again against the Rossoneri, scheduled for 12 and 18 April.

THE RELEASE – The SSC Naples communicated the conditions of the Nigerian center forward through his official website: “Osimhen, since his return with the national team, accusing a nuisance in his left adductor, underwent tests which showed a distractive injury. His conditions will be evaluated next week”.

