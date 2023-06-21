Productivity hack is supposed to make me more effective – but ended in burnout

“Monk mode” is all about blocking out the noise of the world and concentrating solely on work. Aleksei Morozov/Getty Images

Samson Baxter, a web developer, tried “Monk Mode” to get more done at work.

At first he hated it, especially the lack of social media, but then his productivity skyrocketed.

Eventually, he felt burned out again and too isolated from social interactions.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

This essay is based on a conversation with Samson Baxter, a 22-year-old UK web developer and owner of the art platform fursonafy. It has been revised for length and clarity.

As a web developer, I’m often stuck in the middle of a crazy workload and can barely keep my head above water.

I’m fortunate to be in a managerial position, but that means I’m working harder than ever, constantly answering emails, taking calls, and drafting projects that don’t go in the direction I hoped.

I felt overwhelmed and felt like I couldn’t accomplish anything more than I could of Monk Mode Productivity Hack experienced. The hack is as Zen as it sounds – it’s all about putting a monk’s dedication and discipline into the work.

I was intrigued and decided to give it a try.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say it’s super difficult to pull off

Since it is in monk mode When it came to blocking out the noise of the world and focusing solely on work, I said goodbye to social media, limited contact with friends and family, and established a workspace where interruptions were strictly prohibited. The goal was simple: get rid of everything unnecessary and concentrate on work one hundred percent.

After five weeks in Monk Mode, Samson Baxter was feeling burned out again – this time for a different reason. Samson Baxter

It was bad at first – I felt like I hit a wall straight away. I realized how much of my day was being taken up by distractions like social media, and getting through the day without a casual look at what was happening on Instagram became quite a challenge.

I strongly advise anyone who wants to try this not to check social media, even if it’s just a quick look, because it’s a slippery slope that will completely destroy your concentration.

After about a week I really got the hang of it

I reaped the rewards of not being distracted throughout the day. In the second week I was able to work productively for six hours straight.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t take breaks and downtime, because it’s important to to avoid total burnout – but if you’re in the right mood, stay in it.

By the third week, I was really starting to see what all the fuss was about: I was getting more work done than ever before.

But then I hit another wall

My productivity increased quite a bit at first, but when you’re cut off from everyone, it’s very tiring. Too intense to be precise.

I missed being around others and without that I felt emotionally drained.

After about five weeks I was feeling completely burned out again – and I had a serious déjà vu that reminded me of why I switched to monk mode in the first place.

I didn’t have time during the day to do the things I wanted to do. If at any point I stopped working, I felt guilty. I started to feel isolated — but at the same time, I felt like my isolation was self-inflicted, as if my feelings were totally invalid.

Something had to change

In the end, I decided that while Monk Mode boosted my focus initially, it wasn’t for me in the long run.

I learned that I need a bit of everything in my life – work, socialize, relaxation – and that a balanced approach works best for me. After all, everyone is different, and a productivity strategy should fit you like a glove.

