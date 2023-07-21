Promoting the Recycling and Processing of Waste Electrical and Electronic Products: Achievements and Future Prospects

National Development and Reform Commission Promotes Recycling and Processing of Waste Electrical and Electronic Products

On July 21, the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference to discuss the importance of promoting the consumption of automobiles and electronic products. During the meeting, Song Changqing, the second-level inspector of the Environmental Protection Department, shed light on the urgent need to address the growing number of electrical and electronic products and the subsequent increase in waste.

Over the years, China has experienced rapid economic and social development, resulting in a substantial increase in the production of electrical and electronic products. Unfortunately, the disposal of these products has led to environmental pollution and posed health risks due to the presence of toxic substances such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and brominated flame retardants. However, waste electrical and electronic products also contain valuable metal elements like gold, silver, copper, and aluminum, making proper recycling and processing crucial for resource efficiency.

Recognizing the significance of reducing environmental pollution and improving resource recycling, the National Development and Reform Commission, along with relevant departments, has implemented several initiatives:

1. Strengthening legal protection: In 2009, the “Regulations on the Administration of Recycling and Disposal of Waste Electrical and Electronic Products” was issued, establishing a standardized recycling management system. In 2016, waste electrical and electronic products were included as one of the first categories to implement the Extended Producer Responsibility System. Moreover, the newly revised “Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste,” includes the implementation of the extended producer responsibility system and the establishment of a standardized recycling system.

2. Planning and guidance: In line with the “14th Five-Year Plan” Circular Economy Development Plan, actions to enhance the quality of waste electrical and electronic products will be undertaken. Additionally, the “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a Waste Materials Recycling System” will be issued in 2022, aiming to improve the waste recycling network, implement the “Internet + recycling” model, and enhance efficiency.

3. Economic policies: Various funding channels have been utilized to support the construction of national recycling bases and the recycling system for waste and old materials. In 2021, the “Announcement on Improving Value-Added Tax Policies for Comprehensive Utilization of Resources” will be released to provide further tax support.

As a result of collective efforts, significant progress has been made in the construction of China‘s waste electrical and electronic product recycling and processing system. The recycling network has become denser, with diverse recycling modes, improved standardized processing capacity, and enhanced dismantling capabilities. Major cities have formed approximately 150,000 recycling outlets, and the “Internet + recycling” format is thriving. There are now 109 qualified processing companies, capable of processing over 160 million units per year. The annual standard disassembly volume of “four machines and one brain” is set to reach 84 million units in 2022, representing a 525% increase compared to before the implementation of the fund system. The standard dismantling rate has also risen by 44 percentage points since 2012.

Looking ahead, Song Changqing emphasized the National Development and Reform Commission’s commitment to partnering with relevant departments to further enhance waste recycling policies, increase financial support, strengthen the recycling system, diversify recycling models, improve dismantling and utilization methods, and promote high-quality development within the industry. This ongoing effort aims to reduce environmental impact, enhance resource efficiency, and foster sustainable development in China.