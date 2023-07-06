Proya Launches Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0: Strengthening the “Foundation” Around the Eyes for Anti-Aging

Title: Proya Launches Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 to Strengthen the “Foundation” Around the Eyes

Subtitle: The new eye cream focuses on elastin enhancement and targets core issues to combat fine lines

Date: [Insert Date]

[Insert Image of Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0]

Wrinkles are often considered a sign of skin aging, and the eye area is especially prone to developing fine lines. Recognizing the thinness of the eye skin, Proya, a peptide A expert, has launched Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0, a product specifically designed to strengthen the delicate skin around the eyes.

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest of all facial skin, measuring only 0.33-0.36 mm thick, approximately 1/5 the thickness of the skin on the face. This thinness makes the eye area more susceptible to wrinkles. Moreover, the eye area has the least distribution of sebaceous glands and sweat glands, resulting in dryness and lack of water, leading to the formation of dry lines and fine lines.

Understanding these unique characteristics, Proya focuses on enhancing the “foundation” around the eyes with the launch of Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0. This new eye cream provides advanced ingredients that specifically target the core issues of the eye area.

“Elastin” is crucial for maintaining the health of the eye skin. The constant blinking and folding of the eyes put significant pressure on the skin, making it essential to maintain high resilience. While hexapeptide is commonly used to reduce dynamic lines, Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 acknowledges that more is needed to combat wrinkles effectively. The cream addresses the loss of elastin fibers in mature skin and targets the “eye six-fold peptide.” This promotes elasticity in the eye’s structural components, strengthening the assembly of “collagen fibers” and “elastic fiber.” By supporting the skin around the eyes, it creates a stronger skin framework.

Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 contains a unique peptide similar to the one found in the Panda Needle, which deeply moisturizes the skin around the eyes. Clinical tests conducted with 32 subjects have shown that the brightening ability of Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 is 3.5 times greater compared to the previous version. Within 28 days, the cream reduces wrinkle darkness by -19.22%. The eye cream also exhibits significant firming effects, with the 4-week firming data matching the results of an 8-week hot-selling focused firming eye cream. The Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 incorporates InstFirming fast-acting firming technology, providing an instant tightening eyelid effect. In fact, 86% of the subjects reported an immediate firming and lifting feeling in the eye area just 30 minutes after application.

What sets Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 apart is its incorporation of 0.04% true A alcohol. This ingredient is specifically chosen to suit the delicate skin around the eyes of Asians. Asian skin, with a thinner cuticle and overall thinner epidermis compared to Caucasians, is exposed to 2.5 times more ultraviolet radiation. The cream effectively balances effectiveness and mildness, delivering a low-risk and high-yield anti-wrinkle effect. Proya’s exclusive patented wrapping slow-release technology, combined with the AIR FREE vacuum locker, ensures that the activity of A-alcohol is securely maintained, maximizing its excellent anti-aging power.

To conclude, Proya Ruby Eye Cream 2.0 distinguishes itself by focusing on enhancing elastin, which is crucial to addressing the specific needs of eye skin. By targeting core issues, such as fine lines, this eye cream offers a comprehensive and effective solution for maintaining youthful-looking skin around the eyes.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to provide readers with information, and the content does not constitute investment or consumption advice. For any queries regarding the article’s facts, readers are advised to consult the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not representative of this website and are for reference purposes only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

