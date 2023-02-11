[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On February 10, Qin PLUS (parameter|inquiry) DM-i 2023 Champion Editionofficially listed,The new car launched a total of 5 models, the price range is 99,800 to 145,800 yuan. The reason why it is named Champion Edition is to pay tribute to Qin PLUS, which won the monthly sales champion of compact cars last year. The change of the new car is that it provides a new exterior and interior color scheme, and the configuration has been improved to strengthen the product competition of the new car. force.

Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition guide price car model Price (10,000 yuan) 55km leading type 9.98 55km beyond type 11.58 120km leading type 12.58 120km beyond type 13.58 120km excellent type 14.58 xcar www.xcar.com.cn

In addition, car buyers can enjoy 24 installments of 0-interest loans, a replacement subsidy of 3,000 yuan, a lifetime warranty for the three-electric system, complete vehicle repairs for 6 years or 150,000 kilometers, free OTA upgrades for life, up to 2 years of free car traffic and 2 years for all series Free cloud services and more.

· New car introduction

The appearance of the new car has not changed. The “dragon mouth” front grille and the interior “dragon armor” elements bring a strong visual impact. The combination of the heavy front and the four three-dimensional lines on the hood creates a swooping visual effect. In terms of color matching, the new car has added a black jade blue body color, which is calm and atmospheric.

Warm sun brown has become the new main color of the interior, and the seats are perforated to enhance the texture. It is replaced with an 8.8-inch floating full LCD instrument, which is more technological than the current built-in instrument and has better visual effects. In addition, the new car is equipped with a DiLink 4.0 (4G) intelligent network connection system and an 8-speaker high-fidelity audio system. The top model also has a brand-new steering wheel, which further enhances the sense of luxury in the car.

The plug-in hybrid system has become one of BYD’s labels. The new car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system composed of Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid 1.5L naturally aspirated engine + EHS electromechanical coupling unit + high-capacity battery. The engine has a maximum power of 110 horsepower and a peak torque is 135Nm. In terms of battery life, the NEDC pure electric cruising range provides 55km and 120km according to different configurations, and the comprehensive cruising range of full fuel and full battery can reach 1245km.

● Analysis of Competitiveness

As a perennial player in the top 3 rankings, BYD Qin PLUS has proven its strength through sales, and it has brought tremendous pressure on joint venture compact cars, especially Japanese models, which are fuel-efficient and powerful. , and being able to get a green card are its outstanding advantages. In addition, BYD has been cultivating new energy vehicles for many years, and its competitiveness is very strong. Among Chinese brands, plug-in players like Geely Emgrand L (parameter|inquiry) Raytheon Hi·P are also strong competitors. It is worth noting that Geely will release its new energy strategy on February 23. At that time, there will be brand new brands, products, naming methods and channels, etc., and it will also be a competitor that cannot be underestimated by BYD.

● Editorial comments:

With the dual support of DM-i and EV, the BYD Qin PLUS family broke the joint venture monopoly in the A-class car market and won the monthly sales championship for many times. Such a big reshuffle has become the norm in the Chinese auto market last year. The big sales of Qin PLUS are the inevitable result of BYD’s insistence on technological breakthroughs for many years. The blade battery and Xiaoyun plug-in hybrid engine are all star products that can be played. With leading technology and the same price of gasoline and electricity, BYD has a moat that is difficult for joint venture brands to break through. The new car’s appearance, interior color matching, and configuration upgrades better meet the pain points and needs of users, and future sales are expected.

Highlights review:

2023 Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition interior official image released

The 2023 Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition will be launched on February 10

Make Smarter Smarter BYD Han Family 2nd Anniversary OTA