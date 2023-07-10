Record High Number of Newly Registered New Energy Vehicles in My Country

New Energy Vehicle Registrations in My Country Reach Record High in First Half of 2023

– July 10, 2023

In the first half of this year, the number of newly registered new energy vehicles in my country hit a record high, according to the Ministry of Public Security. As of the end of June 2023, the total number of motor vehicles in the country reached 426 million, with 513 million motor vehicle drivers.

Statistics from the Ministry of Public Security reveal that there were 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide in the first half of 2023, marking a 1.9% year-on-year increase. Notably, there were 3.128 million newly registered new energy vehicles, representing a remarkable 41.6% year-on-year increase and setting a new record.

Currently, there are 88 cities across the country with more than 1 million cars. Cities like Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shanghai, and Suzhou have over 5 million cars each. Beijing and Chengdu boast more than 6 million cars, making them the cities with the highest number of cars in the country.

In terms of the number of drivers, as of the end of June, there were 513 million motor vehicle drivers nationwide. Out of this, 475 million were car drivers, accounting for 92.7% of the total number of drivers. In the first half of 2023, there were 11.91 million newly licensed drivers in the country, marking an 8% year-on-year increase.

Additionally, in the first half of 2023, public security traffic control departments in various regions actively promoted online handling of traffic control business to facilitate convenience and accessibility. Online transactions for replacing license plates, driver’s licenses, and issuance of temporary license plates reached 58.33 million, a significant increase of 30.9% compared to the previous year.

With the increasing popularity of new energy vehicles and the rising number of motor vehicle registrations, it is evident that the country is making strides in promoting sustainability and cleaner transportation options. The Ministry of Public Security’s efforts to improve and streamline the registration process have been instrumental in achieving these positive results.

Source: CCTV

Editor: Zhou Yuguang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

