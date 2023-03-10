DIGITALEUROPE presents the Future Unicorn Award to the anti-fraud company, recognizing its potential as a future European tech giant.

Red Points’ CEO Laura Urquizu at the awards ceremony in Brussels. (Image source: Red Points)

Munich / Brussels, March 9, 2023 – Red Points, the world‘s most widely used platform to combat online brand abuse, has received this year’s Future Unicorn Award. This is now being awarded for the sixth time by DIGITALEUROPE, the leading business association in the IT sector at European level. The award ceremony took place yesterday as part of the European innovation conference Masters of Digital 2023 in Brussels.

For the past six years, the award has gone to the most promising tech scale-ups in Europe that have produced a particularly disruptive, rapidly scalable and internationally successful solution. Red Points is considered a pioneer in the fight against counterfeiting, product piracy and counterfeiting using AI technology. The brand’s solutions are deployed globally on five continents, including by several Fortune 100 companies.

New technological standard for fighting online fraud

With this award, the company, which was founded in Barcelona, ​​is still on the road to success. Amid a boom in online scams accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company steadily expanded its customer base to more than 1,200 corporate clients, including Electrolux, Fila, Real Madrid, Lowa Sportschuhe and Puma. The company currently has 300 employees in offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

How Red Points works

Red Point’s AI-based solution scans the web on behalf of its customers to find and remove online counterfeiters, piracy and imitation fraudsters, preventing potential revenue losses. With Red Points, brands can identify violations on marketplaces, websites, social media, apps and NFT platforms and react to them in a time- and cost-efficient manner.

Europe as an ideal location for tech unicorns

With this award, Red Points joins the ranks of other emerging European tech scale-ups that are pioneering in areas such as healthcare, HR technology and Industry 4.0. The organizers of the Future Unicorn Award underline the competitiveness of Red Points: “Red Points is an excellent example of how innovations in the private sector can strengthen Europe’s digital resilience. While institutional decision-making processes for the common good rest with governments, the private sector holds the key to most of today’s technological innovations and digital infrastructure. These are necessary in order to survive even serious disruptions quickly and, above all, as unscathed as possible,” says Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, Director General of DIGITALEUROPE. “It is crucial for the EU to break down the remaining barriers in the internal market and support scale-ups like Red Points on their way to becoming the next global unicorn.”

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as a digital company with the potential to become Europe’s next tech giant,” said Laura Urquizu, CEO & President of Red Points. “We find it both a challenge and an inspiration to fight online fraud every day alongside some of the biggest global brands. This award recognizes the importance of our mission: The internet must become a safer place – for brands and consumers.”

Image source: Red Points

About Red Points

Red Points is the most widely used digital revenue recovery solution. Over 1,200 companies rely on the scalable solution to fight counterfeiting, piracy, counterfeiting and sales abuse. They use Red Points to reclaim the earnings that are rightfully theirs. With 300 employees and offices in Barcelona, ​​New York, Beijing and Salt Lake City, Red Points has disrupted an industry traditionally run by service providers.

More information at redpoints.com/de

