will be theInter to open the program of the 26th day of A league in the house of Spice, with the intention of maintaining second place in the standings before the delicate Champions League match against Porto. Next is the success of Inzaghi’s men – never defeated in Serie A against the Ligurians – offered at 1.42 on William Hill against the 8 of the «1» mark. In the middle the tie at 4.50. Despite the external defensive difficulties of Onana and his companions, at altitude, given a Spezia who has not scored at the “Peak” since before 2023, the No Goal prevails, at 1.72, over the Goal seen at 2. Eyes on the usual Lautaro Martinez , chasing the tenth goal of the year proposed at 2.10. He wants to restart after the first home defeat of the season Napoli by Luciano Spalletti, who hosts the “Maradona”Atalanta subdued as evidenced by the only point collected in the last three releases. Redemption odds for the winning Neapolitans at 1.66; instead the tie rises to 4, with the external blow of the Goddess – as in the last precedent in Campania – at 5 times the stake. For William Hill’s shareholders, the show will be king: the sixth consecutive Over 2.5 between the two teams is on pole, at 1.72, in a match with less than three goals set at 2. Three consecutive victories in the league, third place in the standings but also the unexpected home defeat in the Conference League. There Lazio by Maurizio Sarri is a guest of Bologna, seventh in the standings, to continue their golden moment in the league against an opponent who has won the last two meetings at the “Dall’Ara”. It will be a balanced match at high altitude, with the biancoceleste shot at 2.45 as the favorite while the Rossoblù draw and victory are both worth 3.10. The other team from the capital, Roma, also doesn’t want to stop, always winning without conceding a goal in Serie A at the Olympic stadium in 2023. The Giallorossi are still ahead, at 1.66 against the 5.50 of a recovering Sassuolo and returning from two victories in a row. In the middle of the third tie between the two teams set at 3.70. After the stop at the Olimpico, a great opportunity for the team to restart Juventus, protagonist at home against bottom side Sampdoria. The bianconeri are clear favourites, at 1.35 against the blucerchiati’s 10, while the draw is played at 4.75 as in the first leg. On the wings of the enthusiasm of the next round in the Champions League the Milan he will close the program against a resurgent Salernitana with Paulo Sousa. Rossoneri odds at San Siro, with the “1” mark proposed at 1.25, the draw rises to 5.50, with the Campanian hit even given at 13. A key challenge in terms of salvation instead for Verona (2.50) , minus three from fourth from last place, at home against Monza (3), great balance is also expected at the Via del Mare between Lecce (3) and Turin (2.70) and between Empoli (2.90) and Udinese (2 ,55), while Cremonese (4.20) are looking for a second home success against Fiorentina (1.88) returning from two consecutive victories in the league.