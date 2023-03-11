The little one has enough toys. Annette Wagemann wants to give her son an experience for his sixth birthday. A “joint event where I am close to my child”. She will find what she is looking for on mydays.de. She books a llama trekking tour through the voucher provider, which “is not cheap, but fantastic,” she recalls today, 16 years later. Since then she has been a regular customer and has given away around four mydays vouchers a year to acquaintances. And the son with whom she later went whiskey tasting.