The new Renault Espace says goodbye to the minivan lines and becomes a segment D SUV. The iconic transalpine model, launched for the first time in 1984 and pioneer of the minivan segment in Europe, with the sixth generation completely changes style and does following market demands. Derived from the Renault Austral, the new Espace was born on the CMF-CD modular platform, the starting point of a long series of vehicles from the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance.

New Renault Espace, dimensions

How long is the new Renault Espace? Shorter than 14 centimeters compared to the model it replaces, and longer than about 20 compared to the Austral, it reaches an overall length of 4.72 meters. Aesthetically we find the style already seen and appreciated on the Renault Austral, thus creating a shared design among the SUVs of the Lozenge brand.

Internal Renault Espace

Internally, the layout brought to its debut by the Renault Megane E-Tech is re-proposed, starting with the large central 9 or 12-inch touch screen from which to manage the OpenR Link infotainment system. Added to this are the fully digital 12.3” instrument cluster and the 9-inch head-up display. Turning to connectivity, we find an infotainment system based on Android Automotive with Google applications and the ability to add third-party apps such as Amazon Music or Spotify. Of course there is wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Each row of seats is equipped with two USB-C sockets as well as an induction charger and two 12V sockets, one for the front seat passengers and one in the trunk. In terms of load capacity, the 5-seater version ranges from 581 to 777, depending on the position of the second row and can reach 1,871 when folded down, while the seven-seater starts at 159 liters with the third row raised. In terms of load capacity, the 5-seater version ranges from 581 to 777, depending on the position of the second row and can reach 1,871 when folded down, while the seven-seater starts at 159 liters with the third row raised.

Renault Espace ibrida

Under the bonnet is the 1.2-litre 130 HP (96 kW) 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine and two electric motors: the main 50 kW electric motor, i.e. 70 HP with a torque of 205 Nm, powered by a 2 kWh/400V lithium-ion battery, which is used for electric driving and the secondary electric motor, also known as high voltage starter (, 25 hp with 50 Nm torque. Complete the Adas equipment, where it is re-proposed the package of driving assistants capable of guaranteeing the second level of autonomous driving.

Renault Espace, equipment and prices

Available in combination with three trim levels – Techno, Iconic and Esprite Alpine, the latter two are fitted as standard with the 4Control Advanced system capable of improving driving pleasure and maneuvering agility thanks to the multi-link rear axle with four-wheel steering. The Multi-Sense settings with the four Eco, Sport, Confort and Perso modes are standard on all versions. How much does the new Renault Espace cost? The French brand has not yet communicated the official price list but expects a starting price of around 45,000 euros.