Home Business Renovation expert warns against excessive demands on private owners
Business

Renovation expert warns against excessive demands on private owners

by admin
Renovation expert warns against excessive demands on private owners

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Hermes, Robert Habeck wants to abolish heating systems with fossil fuels by the end of 2044, because they would be banned from 2045. Is this realistic?
Thomas Rolf Hermes: What is planned now will completely overwhelm homeowners. You can’t put a runner on in sandals, send him down cobblestones, and then expect him to set a world record. We’re not talking about the big real estate companies, but about the millions of private property owners. Not only do they lack the necessary equity for the investments, but they often no longer get credit from the banks due to their mostly old age.

See also  Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 14th Board of Directors of China High Speed ​​Rail Technology Co., Ltd._Management_Documents_Situation

You may also like

How exercise affects the brain and stress resistance

Leasing: These power deals are available immediately or...

Posters of Meloni and Valditara upside down in...

“The foundation only serves to trick and deceive!”

Weather, no rain all month. Drought, dramatic situation

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: With this leasing deal you...

Earthquake, new strong shocks throughout Italy. Here are...

Segre dedicates a degree to her husband. But...

Boris Becker: tennis star has a new job...

Migrants, the first Count was “fascio”. Embarrassing exits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy