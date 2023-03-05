WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Hermes, Robert Habeck wants to abolish heating systems with fossil fuels by the end of 2044, because they would be banned from 2045. Is this realistic?

Thomas Rolf Hermes: What is planned now will completely overwhelm homeowners. You can’t put a runner on in sandals, send him down cobblestones, and then expect him to set a world record. We’re not talking about the big real estate companies, but about the millions of private property owners. Not only do they lack the necessary equity for the investments, but they often no longer get credit from the banks due to their mostly old age.