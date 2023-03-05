Caliphate ¾ pay tribute to the legacy of Lola Flores on a new EP “Lola”. A few weeks after her hundredth birthday, the Andalusian combo compiles five songs by the singer with the collaboration of Tomasito, The Onion y Negro Jari.

The EP gives a twist to authentic hymns of Spanish folklore. Caliphate 3/4 is capable of transforming songs like “La Bomba” into a cumbia of airs gipsy. The band also adapts the classic “La Zarzamora” with psychedelic noise-pop elements. On the other hand, “Historia de un amor” becomes a reggaeton rumba, in which La Cebolla and Negro Jari participate. They take “Tientos del sombrero” to both electronic and copler sounds. Finally, they have counted on Tomasito to cover “Ay, Alvariño!” in a eurodance and techno-rumbera key.

Caliphate 3/4 pays homage to one of the greatest legends of Andalusian music of the last century.“Lola” ends up becoming a central exercise so that Caliphate ¾ demonstrate the power of one of the most illustrious songbooks of Spanish popular culture from a personal and innovative point of view.