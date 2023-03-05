Home World Caliphate 3/4 pay their particular tribute to Lola Flores in “Lola”
World

Caliphate 3/4 pay their particular tribute to Lola Flores in “Lola”

by admin
Caliphate 3/4 pay their particular tribute to Lola Flores in “Lola”

Caliphate ¾ pay tribute to the legacy of Lola Flores on a new EP “Lola”. A few weeks after her hundredth birthday, the Andalusian combo compiles five songs by the singer with the collaboration of Tomasito, The Onion y Negro Jari.

The EP gives a twist to authentic hymns of Spanish folklore. Caliphate 3/4 is capable of transforming songs like “La Bomba” into a cumbia of airs gipsy. The band also adapts the classic “La Zarzamora” with psychedelic noise-pop elements. On the other hand, “Historia de un amor” becomes a reggaeton rumba, in which La Cebolla and Negro Jari participate. They take “Tientos del sombrero” to both electronic and copler sounds. Finally, they have counted on Tomasito to cover “Ay, Alvariño!” in a eurodance and techno-rumbera key.

Caliphate 3/4 pays homage to one of the greatest legends of Andalusian music of the last century.“Lola” ends up becoming a central exercise so that Caliphate ¾ demonstrate the power of one of the most illustrious songbooks of Spanish popular culture from a personal and innovative point of view.

See also  Ukraine Russia, news on today's war

You may also like

it has absurd fuel, he modified it on...

«I am the only one who can prevent...

Boygenius share the video clip of “Not Strong...

The legal troubles of Toblerone and gruyere

China, GDP target of 5% in 2023, plus...

Ukraine, missile attack in Zaporizhzhia: the death toll...

Harry and Meghan to Charles III: “You will...

Enter a shed and find a treasure trove...

The million-euro jewels that injure Jair Bolsonaro and...

Tax Administration of RS public revenues | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy