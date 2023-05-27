Report: JPMorgan Cuts Around 500 Tech, Operations Jobs This Week – WSJ

JP Morgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is cutting about 500 jobs this week, mostly in technology and operations, according to a report on Friday.

According to CNBC, the layoffs involved all departments. At last count, the bank had more than 296,000 employees worldwide.

JPMorgan has about 13,000 unfilled positions, the report said. Late Thursday, JPMorgan fired about 1,000 former First Republic Bank employees. Shares of the bank climbed steadily on Friday and were last up 1.3%.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

