Home » Report: JPMorgan Cuts Around 500 Tech, Operations Jobs This Week – WSJ
Business

Report: JPMorgan Cuts Around 500 Tech, Operations Jobs This Week – WSJ

by admin
Report: JPMorgan Cuts Around 500 Tech, Operations Jobs This Week – WSJ

JPMorgan Chase & Co cut about 500 jobs this week, mostly in technology and operations, according to a report on Friday.

Updated May 27, 2023 09:10 CST

JP Morgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is cutting about 500 jobs this week, mostly in technology and operations, according to a report on Friday.

According to CNBC, the layoffs involved all departments. At last count, the bank had more than 296,000 employees worldwide.

JPMorgan has about 13,000 unfilled positions, the report said. Late Thursday, JPMorgan fired about 1,000 former First Republic Bank employees. Shares of the bank climbed steadily on Friday and were last up 1.3%.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

JP Morgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is cutting about 500 jobs this week, mostly in technology and operations, according to a report on Friday.

According to CNBC, the layoffs involved all departments. At last count, the bank had more than 296,000 employees worldwide.

JPMorgan has about 13,000 unfilled positions, the report said. Late Thursday, JPMorgan fired about 1,000 former First Republic Bank employees. Shares of the bank climbed steadily on Friday and were last up 1.3%.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

You may also like

US debt ceiling: timid steps towards an agreement

France – News: The Cannes Film Festival comes...

Intesa, 40 thousand subscriptions on short weeks and...

Habeck’s heating law on hold? The traffic light...

Giannotta (Integrae): I’ll explain why the real stock...

France – News: Japanese film “Monster” receives “Queer...

Bridge over the Strait: the left is blabbering,...

Twitter: Commissioner criticizes companies for withdrawing from the...

Trento, the 24 Ore Group launches the first...

Society – Klein warns of hatred of Jews...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy