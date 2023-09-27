Reservations for Huawei Mate 60 RS Extraordinary Master Approaching 2 Million: Introducing the New Generation of ‘Electronic Moutai’

A new generation of “electronic Moutai”!The number of reservations for Huawei Mate 60 RS Extraordinary Master has approached 2 million: the supporting mobile phone case is available for 1999 yuan

According to Kuai Technology’s news on September 27, we learned from Huawei’s official mall that since reservations opened on September 25, 1.935 million people have made reservations for Huawei Mate 60 RS Extraordinary Master.

As the highest-positioned product of Huawei’s Mate60 series, Huawei Mate60 RS is available in two versions. The 16+512GB version is priced at 11,999 yuan; the 16+1TB version is priced at 12,999 yuan.Available in black and red colors.

Huawei Mate60 RS is the first mobile phone product launched by ULTIMATE DESIGN, and Huawei naturally devotes its top resources to this brand.

It is understood that this mobile phone product uses ceramic and metal as the back cover material. It is the first mass production and commercial use of red ceramic in the mobile phone industry. Red ceramics are rare ceramics, and it is difficult to make them completely red. Huawei added the rare earth element cerium dioxide for the first time during the sintering process of red ceramics, and it took more than 50 manufacturing processes to achieve it.

In terms of configuration, the front of the phone uses a 6.82-inch slightly curved screen and basalt tempered Kunlun glass, which is made of second-generation Kunlun glass and basalt tempering technology. The scratch resistance is increased by 300%, and the overall drop resistance is increased by 100%.

The screen resolution is 2720*1260 and supports 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of core configuration, Huawei Mate 60 RS has a rear 48-megapixel super-concentrated main camera, which supports ten-stop physical aperture adjustment and OIS optical image stabilization. It also has a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera + a 48-megapixel super macro lens. Focus camera (OIS optical image stabilization), the front camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera + 3D depth camera.

Also, the new phone also has a built-in 5000mAh battery that supports 88W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 20W wireless reverse charging. Supports dual-star communications, including satellite calls + two-way Beidou satellite messages, ensuring no loss of contact at critical moments.

At Huawei’s autumn new product launch conference on September 25, Huawei officially released its new ultra-high-end brand ULTIMATE DESIGN. Andy Lau attended the press conference as the brand ambassador of Huawei Mate 60 RS.

It is worth mentioning that, the mobile phone case for Huawei Mate 60 RS Extraordinary Master Edition – Star Diamond Smart Window Protective Cover is now available in the mall, available in black and red colors, priced at 1,999 yuan.

It is reported that this Mate 60 RS Extraordinary Master Star Diamond Smart Window Protective Case will go on sale at 10:08 on September 28, which is the same time as the phone goes on sale.

