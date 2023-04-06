12
Resolution 27 of 03/27/2023 – Opinion for conferring the professional assignment to the BIOBYTE Srl company for the drafting of the preliminary and definitive acoustics project of the Teatro Turismo and for the drafting of the executive project and for the specialist construction supervision of the works of acoustic importance of the former elementary school ”La Sorgente” – San Marino City – Ministry of Internal Affairs
