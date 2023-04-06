It happened during the ceremony of accepting the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin

During the ceremony of acceptance of the credentials of 17 ambassadors of foreign states in Moscow (including the American one) and the new heads of mission of the EU, Syria, Denmark, Norway, Iraq and Abkhazia, Putin accused the United States of having triggered today’s “Ukrainian crisis”, i.e. the war that began with the Russian invasion on February 24 last year.

“Unfortunately, relations between Russia and the United States, on which global security and stability directly depend, are facing a deep crisis,” the Russian president said. “The organisation’s (EU) relations with Russia have seriously deteriorated in recent years”, he added, still hoping “that the logic of mutual collaboration will prevail over time”, Putin said. At the end of the speech, no one applauded.