For the first day of qualifying for the European Championships in Germany which will be played in 2024, the San Marino national team will make its home debut against the Northern Ireland team. Sifting through the calendar, this match seemed to me the most interesting that this group could bring in terms of the numbers and passion of the away fans. The Northern Irish one confirms my feelings by appearing in over 1,000 units per San Marino Stadiumin the small republic of Titan, to support its national representation.

I had already had the opportunity to appreciate them in the previous one for the qualifiers a Russia 2018, and even on that occasion the Irish proved to be a lively, festive and passionate fan base. As in the recent past, even for today’s match the majority of the visiting fans stayed in the numerous hotels on the Rimini coast and already from the previous day, they made themselves clearly visible with the official shirts of their national team in the various pubs along the seafront, celebrating among songs, dances and rivers of beer, all in a very peaceful way, without problems for the forces of order who are only intent on guarding in a rather discreet way.

Numerically speaking and coming to the context of the match, al San Marino Stadium the majority of the audience is clearly of the Irish faith. In the local sector there are numerous kids belonging to the various youth sectors of the local teams, who also try to make themselves heard by encouraging the players on the field, with results, however, not exactly exciting. Even the “Brigata mai 1 joy”, a group born in support of the San Marino national team, tries to make itself heard, but the small number penalizes them too much. They are unable to involve the rest of the grandstand but despite this they do not give up and even as non-natives, their emotional investment in this national team is far greater than that of many fans born and raised here.

On the field, with a goal in each half, the away team liquidated the practice without too many difficulties, even if San Marino can be said to be satisfied for not having disfigured, remaining in the game in defiance of the evident difference in quality level with the opponents.

On the other hand, in the stands, it is in fact a monologue, with the away sector capturing all the attention and, even without coordination, in perfect British style, collects the participation of everyone, especially in moments of greater collective exaltation, fomented by the events on the field . Dry choirs or more rhythmic or melodious songs, the sector sometimes even ends up dancing. It’s a good mix of young people, adults, men or women who follow and participate in the event showing that they are very united with each other. There are many hanging patches with which they choose to represent themselves and which recall the English style not only in aesthetic terms but also in substance, with the symbology that clearly leans towards loyalty.

