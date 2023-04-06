It is traditional in Tadó to commemorate Holy Week with theatrical and popular performances of various passages from the Bible, which are held in the Rey Barule park.

On the 2nd of the Greater Week, holy Monday, the biblical paintings were presented in Tadó: baptism, temptations and the Samaritan woman.

On the 3rd of the Greater Week, Holy Tuesday, the Biblical paintings were presented in Tadó: the adulterous woman, the sick woman and the blind man.