Big Brother returns to Romania on TVR

The Steering Committee of the public television station, TVR, will start negotiations for the organization of the “Big Brother” reality show. The format was broadcast for the first time in Romania in 2003, on Prima TV, he writes libertatea.ro.

TVR would organize and host one of the most successful shows from us. “Big Brother” was originally created by the Dutch company Endemol, now Banjay. Prima TV aired two seasons, the first in 2003 and the second in 2004.

What Happens on ‘Big Brother’

During filming, a group of people must live in an isolated house with no televisions, internet, newspapers or clocks. Everything is recorded 24 hours a day, with visible cameras, but also hidden cameras in all rooms of the house. Competitors have daily missions to complete, and if they succeed they receive different advantages.

At the end of the week, all contestants nominate two people for elimination, and the one who receives the fewest votes from the public goes home. In the other seasons, the house was built in the Sema Parc area, in Bucharest.

Until now, only ordinary people have participated in “Big Brother” Romania, but TVR would like a version of the event in which only stars can participate. “It is desired to relaunch the show in a completely renewed formula, which is based on a new vision of the format through which the emphasis is placed on the human value of each competitor”, it is stated in the “Explanation of reasons”, a document on Coniliu’s table Director of the Romanian Television Society.

“Important themes of our society may arise. Female solidarity, social integration of people with disabilities, racial discrimination, the problem of loneliness and the phenomenon of isolation, the importance of relationships between children and parents and the traumas that can occur during childhood as well as their long-term effects”, say the signatories of the new format.

It is also stated that “in the SRTv grid there is no complex reality show program with entertainment elements that corresponds to the mission assumed by SRTv that “it must represent the main source of information, education and entertainment for Romanians”” and that “the concern for increasing viewers’ interest in SRTv programs and implicitly increasing the audience”.

The realization of “Big Brother” was not proposed by TVR, but by the company Mediacast, at the beginning of March. “This operation to relaunch the format is expressed through a rebranding process that also aims to change the public’s perception of this show”, claim Mediacast representatives in the “Letter of Intent” addressed to TVR.

“The production of the VIP variant of the reality show, focused especially on the human factor, with emotions becoming protagonists: from the life and (in the case of celebrities) success stories of the contestants, to the confrontations that will arise due to the “forced” isolation, everything is under the sign of a real carousel of emotions, through which extremely important topics and values ​​can be brought to the attention of the public and truly compatible with the Public Mission of a state television”, they added.

If all the approvals are obtained and TVR agrees to make the show, then everything will start in September and last until December 2023.

The show will feature 31 live, prime-time galas, twice a week, lasting 200 minutes each. There will be 105 episodes airing daily and lasting 22 minutes each.

For the start of the Mediacast negotiations, the Romanian Television formed a committee that includes:

Diana Pascal (coordinator with the duties of Director of the Programs Department);

Marius Portik (Marketing and Communication department);

Laurenţiu Oprea (coordinator with the duties of Head of the Copyright Service);

Nicolae Cozma (producer);

a representative from the Legal department;

a representative from the Economic department;

a representative from the Commercial department.

