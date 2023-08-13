Retired with the Fornero rules, how to value periods of unemployment?

Dear reader,

with reference to the unemployment contribution, as already addressed for other questions, this is accredited in AGO and, unlike privatized companies, it is not accredited in the management of civil servants according to the current INPS orientation.

With regards to the figurative contribution, the answer n. 10 of INPS message 2575 of 14 July 2021 appears to protect specific cases in which the notional contribution from unemployment can be considered validly accredited in cases in which the compulsory contribution that

constitutes a credit requirement (FPLD) is involved in an operation of reunification or transfer of contributions to another body (formerly Inpdap), as in the present case.

