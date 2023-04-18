Salaries, in Milan tech profiles earn 13 thousand euros more than in Catania

Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan is confirmed as the tech city of Italy, the one where the largest number of searches for profiles related to IT and digital are concentrated. But also the city where these profiles earn the most. For a middle seniority profile we are talking about an average gross annual salary of 85 thousand euros, while if we take the average of the advertisements it drops to 52 thousand. Many more than those earned in Catania where the paycheck, everything being equal, stops at 39,100 euros.

This can be read in the third edition of Tech Cities, the study promoted by Experis, a ManpowerGroup brand which shows that the three most requested profiles are data scientist architect, java developer and SAP manager. Among the Italian tech cities, Milan is certainly the one that offers the highest salaries, followed by Rome, Padua, Bologna, Verona, Turin, Udine and Bari. The cities where you earn the least are Naples and Catania where the Ral are in average below 40 thousand euros per year.

Hiring on the rise in the IT&digital sector

For the second quarter, according to forecasts in the Tech Cities report, the IT&Digital sector in Italy expects a net increase in hiring of +25%. But it has to deal with a theme that characterizes our labor market and that is the fact that IT and Data skills rank first among those most difficult to find for employers.

Where are the offers?

81% of job offers in Italy for IT&Technology profiles come from 10 provinces: Milan, Padua, Turin, Rome, Bari, Naples, Bologna, Udine, Verona and Catania. Milan and the capital alone cover more than half of the ads. If the three most requested profiles in the Tech Cities are the Data Scientist or Architect, the Java Developer and the SAP Manager, it must however be said that there are significant differences between one city and another.

Boom della cyber security

In particular, an interesting figure concerns the search for profiles specialized in Cyber ​​Security, which reaches almost 90% of the requests within the Tech Cities, concentrated above all in Milan, Rome and Bologna. This confirms an ever-growing trend: IT security, data management and the correct use of digital infrastructures are now among the company priorities and increasingly connected to brand reputation.