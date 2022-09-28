Original title: Samsung Galaxy S23+ high-definition renderings exposed, three rear cameras are independently laid out, suspected to cancel the SIM card slot

Recently, foreign media gsmarena broke the Samsung Galaxy S23+ high-definition rendering. Compared with the previous generation, the appearance is roughly the same but has changed. In terms of the core processor, it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip or the Samsung Exynos 2300. The phone has also obtained 3C certification in China, and it is still equipped with 25W fast charging.

Figure: Samsung Galaxy S23+ rendering

Judging from the leaked renderings, both the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 are equipped with a centered single-hole display. Different screen sizes, the S23+ screen is 6.6 inches, while the S23 screen is 6.1 inches, it seems that the frame has changed. It is narrower, and the thickness of the body is only 7.6mm. What’s more interesting is that the SIM card slot opening is not seen in the rendering, which makes people speculate whether the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is going to imitate the iPhone 14 series and only release the eSIM card version in some regions.

Figure: Samsung Galaxy S23 rendering Figure: Samsung Galaxy S23 rendering The obvious change in appearance is the rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 are still equipped with three cameras placed vertically, but the difference from the previous generation is that the three cameras are independent outside. , a bit like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Of course, the rear camera will still have some bulges.

