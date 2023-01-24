Home Business Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera confirmation: except for the two telephotos, the others are brand new CMOS – yqqlm
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be officially released next month. Recently, some netizens have exposed the camera sensor on the machine. There are five front and rear cameras, and three of them use a new CMOS.

According to the exposed pictures, except for the 3x telephoto and 10x periscope telephoto are Sony IMX754, the other three lenses are all replaced.

The main camera usesSamsung S5KHP2, this sensor is a 200-megapixel image sensor that Samsung just released this yearAdopt 1/1.3 inch optical format, 0.6μm single pixel sizeand supports Samsung’s 16-in-1 pixel technology, based on Samsung’s latest D-VTG (Double Vertical Transfer Gate) technology, HP2 can transfer electrons from the pixel to the logic layer, thereby reducing the problem of overexposure of photos in strong light environments .

Super wide-angle replaced withSony IMX564, according to the product name, it can be judged that the sensor is an upgraded CMOS sensor of the previous generation Sony IMX563but as of now there is no detailed parameter specification.

The front camera is powered by the previous generation 40-megapixel Samsung S5KGH1 sensorReplaced with Samsung S5K3LU with lower pixels, 12 million pixels.

It is reported that the core processor of this generation of Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use the “Samsung customized version” of the high-frequency Snapdragon 8Gen2, with a main frequency of up to 3.36GHz. However, it is not yet clear who will manufacture the chip. Just wait for the official announcement.

