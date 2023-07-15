Santo Versace buys the Hotcorn magazine for the price of a coffee

Santo Versace and partner Gianluca Curti have Hotcorn

Holy Versacebrother of the late designer Gianni, who has been since 2019 president and partner with Gianluca Curti of the film production company Minerva Pictures Group, he bought with Curti “Hotcorn”, printed and digital information magazine on cinema and TV series.

A sell to The Hot Corn srl (ex Movieitaly srl) was Chili spa, film streaming platform of which the first shareholder is Torino 1985 of the Lavazza family (coffee) with 18.5% followed with 15.8% by the Luxembourg-based Capsicum, an offshoot of the Negentropy fund, and which is led by the managing director Giorgio Tacchia.

The contract for the sale of the business branch signed on 23 June in Rome before the notary Massimiliano Ebner, it also reports the “price” of the asset sold: in article 3 of the document, entitled “Consideration”, we read in fact that “the price due for the sale of the business branch is equal to 1 (one) euro”.

Why Hotcorn was paid less than a coffee? In point 2 of article 3 we read in fact that the price “has taken into account the economic performance of the business unit which produced operating losses quantified at just over 350 thousand euros in the four-year period 2019-2022″. As mentioned, the buyer is the former Movieitaly which has Minerva Pictures Group as shareholders of which Curti has 70% and Versace with its Volcano srl the remaining 30%.

