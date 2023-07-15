The most intense physical pains: these are the cases in which the most acute suffering is experienced

There are some physical pains that are really intense for human beings to bear, putting a strain on the body.

Experiencing physical pain is by no means a trivial thing. It is, in fact, about the feeling more painful for the bodycapable of causing great suffering not only because of serious and problematic pathologies, but also because of the very pain they manage to generate.

Preventing them is essential even if it is not always possible, in some cases there is nothing else to do but intervene later to block them.

The most violent physical pains for the human being

Not everyone has experienced them – fortunately, we would dare to say – but those who have tried them on their skin confirm that there are mainly three of the most unbearable physical pains for human beings.

These are the most unbearable physical pains to ‘try’ (tantasalute.it)

Of all the physical pains one of the most intense is definitely myocardial infarction. In fact, a heart attack is described as the sensation of someone literally squeezing the heart. In some cases it can be a resolvable disease, sometimes it is fatal for some subjects but it is always a very intense physical pain. It manifests itself with severe pain in the left arm in men and in the stomach in women, followed by a very painful twinge in the center of the chest. Every year, in Italy alone, 150,000 people die of heart attacks, which to date remain among the most common pathologies.

Another very intense pain is shingles, an infectious disease caused by the chickenpox virus that occurs in those who have already had this disease as a child. In fact, it typically appears to adults as a relapse with a very difficult, painful and itchy rash. This infectious disease can take over when there are lowering of the immune system, since it is a virus that is stationary in the human body inactive in the nerves. When it occurs it can appear on the back, on the face and it takes about 4 weeks before the problem is eradicated which in some cases also affects the nerves leading to a state of continuous itching even later when the disease is no longer there.

Also shoulder blocked it is a very painful condition. It is sometimes underestimated, but should instead be given great attention. This pathology is disabling as well as being very painful because every movement that is generated by the body is painful, abnormally and very intensely. Not only is it therefore difficult to make the movements of daily life but there is constant pain and also very difficult to treat locally.

