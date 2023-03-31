The next change in the board of directors is pending at the software group SAP. Sabine Bendiek does not extend her contract. picture alliance/dpa | Marcel Kusch

Departure at the software group SAP: According to information from “Manager Magazin”, COO and HR Director Sabine Bendiek will not renew her contract. Bendiek’s departure is part of a series of personnel changes on the SAP board. The remaining board now has to manage the difficult realignment.

“I am honored and excited to embark on this journey and […] driving the business transformation of SAP,” Sabine Bendiek wrote in July 2021 Article on LinkedIn.

According to information from “Manager Magazine” this trip will soon be over: Bendiek will not renew her contract. She is leaving the software company at the end of December after just three years. The manager previously worked for Microsoft for five years, where she was responsible for business in Germany. At SAP, she had a special dual role: as Chief Human Resources Officer, she was responsible for the 110,000 employees worldwide. In addition, as COO, she was responsible for the operational processes.

Bendiek’s departure is not the only upheaval on the SAP board. The dual CEO leadership of Christian Klein and Jennifer Morgan ended in 2020 after just six months with Morgan’s dismissal, and Klein has been running the business alone ever since. Only at the beginning of the month did it become known that CFO Luka Mucic was also leaving the company after 27 years, and his contract ended prematurely. Loud “Manager Magazine” Head of Communications Oliver Roll will also leave SAP in the fall.

The remaining members of SAP’s executive board, Marketing Director Julia White and Sales Director Scott Russel, have both renewed their contracts. You are now supporting the CEO, together with the new Chief Human Resources Officer, in successfully implementing the transformation of SAP into a cloud company. The first measures in this area are restructuring, which will lead to massive job cuts.

