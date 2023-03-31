Winning to bring fourth place even closer. Waiting to find out whether or not the 15-point penalty will be removed, without which they would be in second place behind Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus wants to continue its ascent against a Verona side desperately looking for saving points. Massimiliano Allegri presents the challenge at the Allianz Stadium.

THE ALLEGRI CONFERENCE

How does the team restart in view of a very intense month?



“Let’s hope he restarts well, after the stops it’s always complicated. We have to be careful for tomorrow’s race”.

Alex Sandro is back. Will he play or one of Gatti or Rugani?



“I still have to decide, it comes from a two-week break. I’ll decide tomorrow.”

Church is quieter? How are they up front?



“Chiesa is calm because he is not called up, he always has this annoyance. He worked well today, we are working on having him on Tuesday. We will have Milik back, Kean is also fine”.

Pogba’s medical bulletin.



“I don’t know the recovery times and when it will be available. The adductor is fine, let’s see workout after workout how the knee will be”.

A judgment on Beans?



“He’s grown a lot, he has to do it again because it’s only just beginning. I spoke to him because there is a lot of talk about him right now, but this is an important moment for him. It is important that he remains with his feet firmly planted on the ground and does not go after these exalted voices ”.

Is there a risk of underestimating the game?



“For now we haven’t done anything, we have the month of April which is very important, which could take us to May in the cup finals. Our goal is to consolidate the second place on the field that we have conquered and improve on the points won during the year last year. Tomorrow is a dangerous match, so we need to match them physically. We need to switch after Milan and have new goals.”

Concerns for the many matches in April.



“The only concern is to win as many games as possible to experience an extraordinary May. The important thing is to have the whole squad recovered, apart from Pogba, Bonucci and Kaio Jorge. Chiesa is the stuff of two days”.

Is there a competition priority?



“You have to focus from game to game. Tomorrow we have to try to win against Verona, there will also be soldouts, among other things, to get back on track in the best possible way. Then after Verona we’ll think about Inter, we can’t distinguish the three competitions”.

How’s Kostic doing?



“He’s back and he’s fine, he’s done all the training sessions except the first one. He can play tomorrow”.

Tomorrow Di Maria in the race or owner?



“It’s unlikely he’ll start as a starter because he returned yesterday. He’ll be an asset during the match.”

Will we be able to see any young people from the beginning?



“I still have to decide. With the suspensions of Rabiot and Paredes we have Locatelli, Fagioli, Berrenechea, Miretti and also Soulé who can play in midfield. Tomorrow I will decide the three who will take the field”.

Can you spend a few words on Kean?



“Kean has improved a lot, both mentally and technically. In this last year I’m very happy. His season is a bit underestimated, he did well with Freiburg, then he did something stupid in Rome that paid off heavily with a fine”.