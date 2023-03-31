In the Netto online shop you can get an electric lawnmower from Gardena in combination with a 30-euro shopping voucher at a particularly good effective price. We have the details for you.

Net: greatly reduced electric lawn mowers

Spring is here and with it comes the gardening season. You want to keep your lawn in tip-top shape, but mowing your lawn regularly can be tiring and time-consuming. If you are looking for an efficient and cheap way to mow your lawn, this could be it Gardena PowerMax 1400/34 be the solution. In its online shop, Netto offers the electric lawn mower just for 107.94 euros including shipping to (view offer at net). Use the voucher code for this N-20SPAREN.

With that there is one 30 euro shopping voucher for all Netto MD branches, which you can also use for normal purchases. So you can see this voucher as cash and it results in a particularly good one Effective price of 77.94 euros for the device. Currently, the cheapest price from other retailers is just under 90 euros, so you get a good saving here.

Gardena PowerMax 1400/34 + €30 store voucher Instead of €184.99 RRP: electric lawn mower. Coupon Code N-20SPAREN Enter and save 20 euros. The price may be higher now. Price as of 3/31/2023 1:48 p.m

The branch voucher will be sent by e-mail 4 weeks after delivery of the goods and can be redeemed without a minimum purchase value until December 31, 2023.

What does the electric lawn mower offer you?

The Gardena PowerMax 1400/34 electric lawn mower is equipped with a powerful cutting technology equipped, which enables a quick and efficient cut. With a cutting width of 34 cm, you can mow your lawn quickly without affecting the quality of the cut. The knives are out hardened steel manufactured and offer a long service life. The lawnmower is also equipped with a large collection container equipped, which can hold up to 40 liters of grass. The bin is easy to detach and reattach, making disposal of the weed quick and easy. This means you can spend less time emptying the bin and more time mowing the lawn.

The device will operated by cable and has no battery. In comparison to petrol lawnmowers, the Gardena Electric Lawnmower PowerMax 1400/34 has it more environmentally friendly. You must don’t buy gas or change oil, which lowers maintenance costs and reduces environmental impact. In addition, the electric lawn mower quieter than petrol lawnmowers, which provides a more comfortable environment when mowing.

See offer at net

For whom is the Gardena lawn mower worthwhile?

Amazon customers are satisfied and give it a good 4.2 out of 5 stars. The Gardena PowerMax 1400/34 electric lawn mower is one of them good choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient lawnmower. With its powerful cutting system, ergonomic design, large collection container and environmental friendliness, it is ideal for anyone who wants to maintain their lawn easily and cheaply. However, the device is suitable more for smaller areas and can only be used in areas where a power outlet nearby located.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.