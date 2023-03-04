Pd, Schlein and Bonaccini seek unity. But there is the problem of currents

A first contact after the congress duel. A first face-to-face to establish the fundamentals: “Let’s take off the shirts of the motions”, says Stefano Bonaccini, “let’s all wear the shirt of the Democratic Party”. The secretary underlines that she met the governor “in the need to guarantee maximum unity in this phase of the Democratic Party”. This is how you slip away the Bologna summit between the secretary Elly Schlein and the leader of the internal minority. A summit which, beyond the climate of rediscovered unity, was marked by pain and emotion for the tragic death of Bruno Astorre, a dem senator close to Dario Franceschini, for over thirty years caught smiling by the Rome Democratic Party and the Lazio.

As for the meeting agenda, no passage on the roles in the statutory organs of the party, according to those directly involved, nor on the presidencies of the parliamentary groups. There will be time and a way to deepen the dossier in the coming days when the two meet again. Meanwhile cThe opposition needs to be prepared and a first step forward in this direction is represented by today’s anti-fascist demonstration in Florence. The party secretary will be there, together with almost all of the opposition, from Conte to Bonelli, passing through Fratoianni. There will be no neo-centrists Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda. It will be the first return of the Democratic Party alongside the 5 Star Movement.

A side-by-side march that would make one imagine a first return to the ‘wide field’ of Latvian memory. Even more relevant, given these premises, that Stefano Bonaccini says he is “fully represented” by the secretary at the event. The president of Emilia-Romagna is unable to go due to previous institutional commitments, but if he could he would have gone. So, at the moment, the goal that the two competitors in the primaries set for each other is that of unity. The way in which this will be declined will be looked for in the coming days.

Directly asked, Schlein does not exclude that Bonaccini could be president of the party. “Forms and ways we will see them together, we will think together. In the meantime, it was important for us to find ourselves on this unitary spirit to start this new phase of the Democratic Party”. The role of the president of the Democratic Party, for the prestige and also for the powers it entails, is a role of weight that would make this unity of purpose plastic between the two motions that were confronted at the congress. However, exponents close to the president of Emilia Romagna point out, the ball is in Schlein’s field: it is up to the secretary to make a proposal. What the Bonaccini area makes known, however, is that there is every will to make a speech that definitively overcomes the old logic of minority against majority in the name of real change in the party, of which the now ex Bonaccini motion it feels at least as bearer as the motion that emerged victorious from the congress.

However, Repubblica underlines what the main problem is: “A problem felt by both former challengers, now united by the same dilemma: how to tame the old currents that risk hindering the new course of the Democratic Party? The ideal, as long-time parliamentarians such as Marianna Madia, Lia Quartapelle and Roberto Morassut have already suggested, would be to dissolve all the organized components, which however crumbled in the test of the congress. A match that Schlein could play on the side with Bonaccini”. A Pd without currents is difficult to imagine, it is safe to bet that there will be no small amount of resistance on the subject.

