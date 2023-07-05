Sci-fi Dreams Come True: Experts Optimistic About the Future of Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Sci-fi Plots Shining from Dreams into Reality with Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Yesterday, the first national brain-computer interface conference opened in Tianjin, marking a significant milestone in the development of this groundbreaking technology. Experts and industry leaders gathered at the conference, expressing their optimism about the future applications of brain-computer interface.

One of the most exciting aspects of brain-computer interface technology is its potential to transform the plots controlled by thoughts in sci-fi movies into reality. Paralyzed patients, for instance, can now use their “ideas” to operate their smartphones and even reply to messages on WeChat without using their hands. This incredible advancement is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what brain-computer interface can achieve.

While brain-computer interface may be a relatively unfamiliar technology to many, its development actually dates back 50 years. The concept was officially proposed in 1973 and has since undergone remarkable progress, transitioning from science fiction to industrial implementation. China, although starting its research on brain-computer interface technology relatively late, has made significant strides in its development and is gaining momentum.

So, what exactly is a brain-computer interface? Combining “brain,” “machine,” and “interface,” a brain-computer interface (BCI) refers to a direct communication link between the human brain and external devices with processing or computing capabilities, such as computers or other devices. It serves as an information highway for communication between the human brain and the outside world, making it a crucial technology for the new generation of human-computer interaction and human-computer hybrid intelligence.

Tianjin, in particular, has recognized the future industrial potential of brain-computer interaction. In March this year, the Haihe Laboratory for Brain-Computer Interaction and Human-Computer Integration was unveiled. Led by Tianjin University, the laboratory aims to create an entire industry chain cluster to promote the integration of production, learning, research, and application in the field of brain-computer interface.

Academician Gu Xiaosong, director of the Brain-Computer Haihe Laboratory, shared his enthusiasm for the laboratory’s future. The laboratory has already made significant achievements, including the development of non-invasive brain-computer interaction technology and the creation of a brain-computer WeChat operating system for patients with severe hand dysfunction. These achievements have garnered attention not only in China but also internationally.

Wang Zheng, director of the High Technology Division of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of brain-computer interface in future industrial development. The ministry sees brain-computer interface as an important breakthrough and will continue to prioritize its innovation and application in various scenarios, ultimately fostering the high-quality development of the industry.

Lin Songhua, chairman of Xiamen Yingt Technology Co., Ltd., a company specializing in brain-computer interface technology, highlighted the need for powerful technology and expressed confidence in Tianjin University’s technical prowess. Lin Songhua emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation between his company and the Brain-Computer Haihe Laboratory to transform more technologies into marketable products.

With a strong scientific research foundation, talent pool, and industrial cooperation, the Brain-Computer Haihe Laboratory has positioned itself as a leader in brain-computer interface research and development. Supported by various national research bases and provincial and ministerial innovation platforms, the laboratory boasts a complete technology chain and has achieved international recognition in terms of EEG recognition accuracy, control instruction count, and information transmission rate.

As the brain-computer interface industry emerges further into the public eye, it is expected to revolutionize various aspects of production and lifestyle. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recognizes the importance of this technology and is committed to fostering its development. With continued innovation and application, the future of brain-computer interface holds immense potential.

