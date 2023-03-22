Startup italiane, terzo crowdfunding per Seed Money

«Investing in startups is not a matter of luck. A romantic, but unrealistic tale, tells of electrocution at the first pitch and of unicorns that turn everything they touch into gold. Reality is something else: market study, team knowledge, business model analysis, opportunity assessment and a very dense network of relationships to identify the best projects in which to invest before others». To tell it is Marco Rizzelli, General Manager of Seed Money the first Italian private accelerator to have completed a round di equity crowdfunding in 2018 and a second in 2021. Today, with 508 shareholders on board, of which 100 serial investors with over 10 investments each, Seed Money is reopening its capital with a third collection which in three days has reached the minimum target of 100 thousand euros.

What Seed Money does

Seed Money is much more than an accelerator, it is also an investment vehicle with its own portfolio of investments which currently has 26 startups including, just to name a few: Content.com, Gasgas, Birrificio 620 Passi, Qodeup, Locare or DoctorApp.

Seed Money is an innovative SME, but also a real public company that has seen the performance of its portfolio grow by 210% in the last four years. It is worth remembering that Seed Money’s business angel track record includes successful cases such as Sailsquare, today a leading operator of sailing holidays, or CleanBnB, which has become an established company in the short-term rental sector and is listed on the Stock Exchange.

In short, those who have never invested in startups and don’t want to move on their own, or even those who have already participated in some capital raising and are aiming for a leap in quality, will find Seed Money the ideal partner for investing in carefully selected early stage companies.

The equity crowdfunding campaign

The new Seed Money equity crowdfunding campaign was launched on March 15th on CrowdFundMe with the aim of further expanding the social base and obtaining new funds to reinvest in startups. «Joining Seed Money means joining a business angel club and accessing a diversified, high-performing portfolio managed by experts with a solid and recognized track record. In my opinion, the best system to be able to invest in startups by mitigating the risks that are notoriously linked to operations of this type”. Comment Francesco Zorgno, President and Co-Founder of Seed Money.

The minimum payment to join the campaign is certainly accessible: 250 euros. This, just to give everyone the opportunity to participate. «The trust and credibility that we have gained over the years allow us to be now considered an essential player in the sector. Now what we want to do is work to make our shareholders’ shares liquid, favoring a process of aggregation with similar realities that can allow the achievement of dimensions such as to evaluate a listing on the stock exchange or the transfer of the portfolio to a third party who wants to enter into this sector», concludes Rizzelli.

