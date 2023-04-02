Selvaggia attacks Belve and Fagnani (but in reality it’s just envy): that’s why it “roasts”

Who Seeds wind shall harvest storm. And this time it is she who ends up in the crosshairs of a “sharp” pen, the champion of spicy analyses: Wild Lucarelli. The reporter of Everyday occurrencewhich he “rejected” recently Francesca Fagnani and its Beasts, received a “hard” attack from mowmag.com, then relaunched by Dagospia. Lucarelli, on more than one occasion, has defined the talk of Rai 2, which has just concluded its first edition in prime time, “un interview program in which what is truly ferocious is above all the ambition of those who lead it“.

The Fagnani for its part, it has never publicly replied to the attacks: it has always retreated, remaining on the sly. But to the most attentive analysts the question that arose spontaneously was one: why this fury by Lucarelli against the Rai 2 talk show? In short, the program is very popular (especially on social networks), it has never experienced a real boom you listen, but not even a catastrophic flop. And Mentana’s partner was perhaps the only co-host of the Sanremo Festival not to have been downgraded by Lucarelli. So why this (almost forced) attack on Beasts?

To answer in kind to Lucarelli Mow magazine took care of it. According to the online site, in fact, there is a “personal problem” behind the attacks. “Wild doesn’t like Beasts because it didn’t happen to her“, the site reads. “When one thought of a fierce interview program they chose another. bit would be enough to make even the purest of heart gnaw“, continues Mow. According to the magazine, Selvaggia Lucarelli “built his own character in many years of stubborn apprenticeship to earn a place to raise the palette in the jury of Dancing with the Stars, his greatest and continuous commitment so far”. In short, poison on poison. All that remains is to wait for the (definitely spicy) response from the former signature of the Tomorrow.

