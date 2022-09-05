Original title: Service Trade Views | More than 30 listed companies appear at the telecommunications, computer and information service special exhibition Metaverse becomes a keyword

Lifelike cartoon characters spanning videos, high-tech automatic cleaning robots, immersive human-computer interaction motion systems… At the 2022 CIFTIS, the special exhibition on telecommunications, computers and information services can be said to be one of the most high-tech exhibition areas . A reporter from Beijing Business Daily noticed that this special exhibition is also one of the special exhibitions with the largest number of listed companies participating in this service trade fair, and many industry leaders have come to participate. According to incomplete statistics by a reporter from Beijing Business Daily, the special exhibition gathered more than 30 listed companies including Danghong Technology, Tianxiaxiu, and Geling Shentong, among which, more than 10 companies are listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and they are full of scientific and technological attributes. It is worth mentioning that Metaverse is not only a hot concept in the secondary market, but also popular at the service trade fair. At the special exhibition on telecommunications, computers and information services, many listed companies exhibited Metaverse-related exhibits. .

More than 30 listed companies participated in the exhibition

According to incomplete statistics by reporters from Beijing Business Daily, at this service trade fair, more than 30 listed companies including Danghong Technology, Geling Shentong, Xin’an Century, Jinshan Office, etc. all brought their company’s characteristic products to the telecommunications, computer and information service topics. Although the exhibitions involve different fields, they are all full of technology.

For example, Kingsoft Office has brought a number of star products such as Kingsoft Digital Office Platform, Electronic Document Library, WPS Beijing Government Cloud Document, etc., showing how online office can be more digital, more convenient and more efficient in the post-epidemic era.

The waving robotic arms exhibited by Dongtu Technology attracted the attention of many tourists. It is reported that the manipulator is equipped with an integrated solution of machine vision motion control created by Dongtu Technology with chip and software-defined control technology. At this service trade fair, Dongtu Technology focused on the specific industry applications of software-defined control in 5G and digital factories.

Another well-known chip company, Godson Zhongke, brought the Godson 5000 series chip platform for desktop and high-performance computing at this service trade fair. In addition, Godson objects for the Internet of Things, printers and other fields were also exhibited for the first time.

It is worth mentioning that among the listed companies participating in this special exhibition, 30% of the listed companies are listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. It is understood that the Science and Technology Innovation Board mainly serves technological innovation enterprises that are in line with national strategies, break through key core technologies, and are highly recognized by the market. Since the establishment of the Science and Technology Innovation Board for more than three years, a number of “hard technology” enterprises have been cultivated.

Take Loongson Zhongke as an example. According to data from Wisdom Buds, Loongson Zhongke’s technological innovation capability ranks in the top 1% of domestic technological innovation enterprises. As of September 5, the company has applied for 764 patents, including 670 invention patents, accounting for 87.7%. The number of trademarks is 280, leading the industry.

Bu Naxin, Vice President of the Investment Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of Science and Technology and Executive Director of the Strategic Investment Think Tank, said that the Science and Technology Innovation Board has now become an important part of China‘s capital market ecology, and it is also a very good observation sample space for China‘s hard technology field.

Multi-company Liangyuan Universe products

A reporter from Beijing Business Daily noticed that Metaverse has become a key word in the special exhibition of telecommunications, computers and information services, and many listed companies exhibited Metaverse related products.

Danghong Technology is the first company that Beijing Business Daily reporters saw after entering Hall 10 (that is, one of the special exhibition halls for telecommunications, computers and information services) on September 5. The first thing that catches the eye is the cool electronic screen of Danghong Technology. On the electronic screen, cartoon characters easily jump over the railings, as if they are about to fly out to greet the audience and friends.

It is understood that this is one of the three major exhibits exhibited by Danghong Technology this time, and it is a naked eye 3D technology. Peng Xiaodong, marketing director of Danghong Technology, said in an interview with a reporter from Beijing Business Daily that the technology enables audiences to see very three-dimensional, deep and realistic images without the need for visual aids such as polarizers and head-mounted display equipment. This technology can be applied to large outdoor screens, creating some "Internet celebrity" check-in places and metaverse blocks through a lifelike experience that blends reality and reality. In addition, at this service trade fair, Danghong Technology also exhibited two popular applications, XR studio and holographic interactive space. "This exhibition is interactive, allowing everyone to really touch and feel the Metaverse," said Peng Xiaodong. The World Show will also display the Metaverse as a highlight of this exhibition. It is understood that Tianxia Show exhibited a series of Metaverse-related innovative practical achievements at this service trade fair, including the "Blockchain Digital Economy Value Platform" and the first domestic Metaverse virtual social application product – "Honnverse". , the self-media digital collection tool "TopHoler Number One Collector" and the world's first digital collection display hardware released by United Skyworth – "HASHII encrypted digital prints". Through virtual interactive scenes and digital physical hardware, the achievements of Tianxia Show's innovative business empowering creators are displayed in an all-round way. Among them, in response to the product "Honnverse", Su Shuming, head of the marketing department of Tianxia Show, told the Beijing Business Daily reporter, "Hong Universe is an open platform independently developed by Tianxia Show dedicated to carrying the combination of the virtual and real worlds of the Metaverse. It also integrates Tianxiaxiu is an application platform of technology and hardware achievements in the field of metaverse, and in the future, everyone in the rainbow universe can have their own virtual identity, social relations and social activities in the virtual world." Yuan Shuai, Executive Dean of the Zhongguancun Internet of Things Digital Rural Revitalization Training Institute, said that Metaverse is the reunification of the current new generation of information technology, which not only covers the transformation of the Internet from the 1.0 era to the 3.0 era, but also covers the Internet of Things, cloud computing, large-scale Innovative achievements of various hot technologies such as data, blockchain, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and XR. The metaverse will truly change the way we interact with time and space, bringing a vast space of value to society and individuals. Beijing Business Daily reporter Dong Liang Ding Ning

