SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft put into operation

On the morning of September 6, 2022, SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft (B767-300) was officially put into commercial operation, which is the seventh new capacity aircraft put into operation by SF Airlines this year. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day are approaching. In order to ensure the quality of air logistics services during the two festivals, SF Airlines has optimized the flight production guarantee plan, and added a wide-body all-cargo aircraft to the Shenzhen-Beijing route, helping to improve the traffic between South China and North China. The timeliness and quality of express air freight.