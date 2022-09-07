Home Business SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft put into operation – IT & Transportation – Aviation
Business

SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft put into operation – IT & Transportation – Aviation

by admin
SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft put into operation – IT & Transportation – Aviation

On the morning of September 6, 2022, SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft (B767-300) was officially put into commercial operation, which is the seventh new capacity aircraft put into operation by SF Airlines this year. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day are approaching. In order to ensure the quality of air logistics services during the two festivals, SF Airlines has optimized the flight production guarantee plan, and added a wide-body all-cargo aircraft to the Shenzhen-Beijing route, helping to improve the traffic between South China and North China. The timeliness and quality of express air freight.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

SF Airlines’ 75th all-cargo aircraft put into operation

In light of the current epidemic situation, SF Airlines will, on the premise of strictly implementing the epidemic prevention management policy and ensuring the safety of epidemic prevention, make every effort to ensure the smooth operation of logistics during peak periods. To meet the transportation needs of emergency materials, we will continue to provide efficient and stable aviation logistics services for economic production and people’s livelihood.

See also  The net inflow of the main funds of the 5 science and technology board stocks in the late trading exceeds 10 million yuan_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Volkswagen Id.Buzz, here’s how it is, how it...

More and more application scenarios, what are the...

Wall Street futures down: longest sell duration on...

Third generation Range Rover Sport: this is how...

Graphics card slow-selling help NV RTX 30 suddenly...

GDP Australia + 3.6% yoy in the second...

Google Maps, eco-sustainable routes arrive

RTX30 series graphics card prices continue to drop:...

Heaters, that’s when they can be switched on...

CATL invests another 13 billion yuan to expand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy