Original title: Family love reality movie “Mom! “Exposure the final trailer, Wu Yanshu, Xi Meijuan interprets the tenacity and vitality of elderly mothers and daughters

Sohu Entertainment News Today (September 7), the Mid-Autumn Festival movie “Mom! ” released the final trailer, revealing the code words of love between the elderly mother and daughter in the film. The trailer starts with a mother-daughter dialogue scene. Under the warm light, the daughter who has Alzheimer’s disease tells her secret to the “unfamiliar” mother in front of her – as long as she snaps her fingers three times, it is “I I love you” means. Even if the memory has been erased by the disease, it will not make her forget the secret code with her mother. The film will be screened on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, and on September 8 and September 9.

Movie “Mom! “Directed by Yang Lina, supervised by Yin Lu, starred by Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, with Wen Qi as a special star, and Zhu Shimao as a friendship star, it is the first domestic film that addresses Alzheimer’s disease and rarely pays attention to the elderly. The 85-year-old mother who was “enough to live” re-emerged infinite vitality to take care of her 65-year-old sick daughter.

Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan delicately interpret the tenacity of the sick mother and daughter, why they are afraid of the waves of life

In the film, the mother played by Wu Yanshu originally felt that she had “enough to live” and no longer had expectations and desires for life. Until she learned that the daughter played by Xi Meijuan was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, she regained her heart and shoulders the burden of grief. Taking on the burden of taking care of her daughter, she is more determined to set a “good example” for her to face life positively. The four seasons change in the small courtyard, and the mother’s company allows her daughter to gradually get rid of the inner haze and spread a smile, which makes people feel warm.

A new set of stills was also released along with the trailer, showing how the retired professor mother and daughter will be together at the end of their lives. They sat at the dining table and swiped their fingers over the flame of the candle three times. It was their unique way to say the unspoken “I love you” to each other, and it was also a special family ritual that continued. . As her daughter’s condition worsened, she, who had always been solemn, gradually became moody and moody. Sometimes she wore a youthful hairpin with a naive smile, and sometimes stood in front of her mother and looked out the window vigilantly. What never changed was her mother’s attitude towards Take good care of your daughter’s persistence. She either brought water to her daughter to deliver medicine, or held her daughter’s childhood objects to make her happy, and the lines “Mom is always there” and “How are you, Mom loves you” is even more poignant. There are ups and downs, but mother’s love is endless.

The premiere of the Beijing Film Festival and the word-of-mouth praise have both practical significance and humanistic care

The film had its world premiere at the Beijing Film Festival before, and was unanimously recognized by audiences and film critics. Not only did the starring Wu Yanshu win the Best Actress Award at the Tiantan Awards, but the official publication even gave the film the highest score for this year’s shortlisted films. A few days ago, the film also had its first round of screening, and the main creator went to Shanghai, Hangzhou and other places for roadshows to communicate directly with the audience. Some viewers said with sincerity, “My father is an Alzheimer’s patient. From this film, I learned how to face the future of my father and me”, and more young viewers revisited the story of mother and daughter in the film. Thinking about the relationship with my mother, “Maybe I’m not good enough to my mother, which makes her sad. After watching the movie, I really want to say I love you to her.” Starring Xi Meijuan sighed, “It turns out that our movie has such great energy, which is very shocking to me, and it also shows that our movie has extraordinary meaning”, and starring Wu Yanshu said, “Thank you to the audience for their input, and their emotions were moved in turn. I”.

Movie "Mom! "Directed by Yang Lina, supervised by Yin Lu, starring Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, with Wen Qi as a special star, and Zhu Shimao's friendship starring, it will be released on September 8 and September 9, and will be officially released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10. Pre-sale is now available. activated.