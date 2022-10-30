SF Holding released the report for the third quarter of 2022, and the performance of the first three quarters of 2022 has achieved a substantial increase compared with the same period of the previous year:

The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company (hereinafter referred to as “net profit attributable to the parent company”) was 4.472 billion yuan,A year-on-year increase of 148.77%the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring gains and losses (hereinafter referred to as “net net profit after deducting non-recurring profits and losses”) was 3.863 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1060.45%;

Among them, the net profit attributable to the parent in the third quarter was 1.960 billion yuan,A year-on-year increase of 88.83%an increase of 31.49% month-on-month, net profit after deducting non-return to the parent was 1.716 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 111.79%, and a month-on-month increase of 38.79%.

SF Holding stated that in the third quarter, although it still faced the external pressure of repeated epidemics in some areas and high fuel prices, under the background of scientific and precise epidemic prevention in China and the positive growth rate of the express delivery industry, the company adhered to the measures of lean operation and effectively responded to external pressures. Challenges, helping the company to achieve rapid growth in the third quarter’s performance year-on-year and month-on-month:

1) On the revenue side, the company’s operating income in the third quarter was 69.083 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 45.39%.The completed business volume was 2.837 billion votes, a year-on-year increase of 8.91%the growth rate has rebounded, and by continuously improving service quality and differentiated product competitiveness, we will further consolidate the end-to-end diversified logistics service capabilities and achieve healthy product structure and revenue growth;

2) On the cost side, the results of lean resource planning and cost control have been solid, continued to deepen multi-network integration and operational model optimization, the integration of network points, transfer yards, trunk and branch line transportation resources and the enhancement of resource synergy across business segments, along with business volume. rebounded, and the network scale efficiency continued to improve;

3) Consolidate the results of Kerry Logistics Network Limited from the fourth quarter of 2021.

IT House learned that SF Holding announced that it will repurchase the company’s shares through centralized bidding. Based on the confidence in the company’s future development prospects and the high recognition of the company’s value, in order to further improve the company’s long-term incentive mechanism, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the company’s core backbone and outstanding employees, and jointly promote the company’s long-term development, in a comprehensive consideration of business development prospects, On the basis of operating conditions, financial conditions, future profitability and the performance of the company’s stocks in the secondary market, the company held the 22nd meeting of the fifth board of directors on March 2, 2022, and reviewed and approved the “Regarding the Company’s Centralized Bidding”. Proposal for the Share Repurchase Scheme”,The total repurchase amount shall not be less than RMB 1 billion and shall not exceed RMB 2 billion, the repurchase price shall not exceed RMB 70 per share, and the repurchased shares will be used for employee stock ownership plans or equity incentives, and the repurchase period is within 6 months from the date when the board of directors of the company considers and approves the repurchase plan. As of September 1, 2022, this share repurchase has been completed. The company used RMB 1.99964 billion to repurchase 38,797,055 shares, with an average transaction price of RMB 51.54 per share, and the repurchase amount accounted for 0.79% of the company’s total share capital.

On the basis of the completion of the previous share repurchase, the company held the 28th meeting of the fifth board of directors on September 22, 2022, and reviewed and approved the “Proposal on the Company’s Share Repurchase Plan by Centralized Bidding” again. It is agreed that the company will use its own funds to further repurchase some of the company’s shares for employee stock ownership plans or equity incentives. The total repurchase amount shall not be less than RMB 1 billion and not more than RMB 2 billion, and the repurchase price shall not exceed RMB 70. / share, the repurchase period shall be within 12 months from the date when the company’s board of directors considers and approves the repurchase plan. As of the end of the reporting period, the company has not repurchased the company’s shares through the special securities account for share repurchase. The company will implement this repurchase plan within the repurchase period according to market conditions.

