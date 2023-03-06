Shan Zenghai, deputy to the National People’s Congress: Dare to venture and do good deeds to speed up the construction of a world-class enterprise

CCTV news:Question from Xinhua News Agency: In recent years, my country has created a number of “China Business Cards”. As representatives from the front line of the manufacturing industry, what efforts have you and your colleagues made to improve the hard power of China‘s manufacturing industry?

Shan Zenghai, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chief engineer of XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.:Hello everyone, my name is Shan Zenghai. I am a deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Jiangsu Mission and the chief engineer of XCMG. First of all, I want to report good news to everyone.

In 2017, the all-terrain crane that General Secretary Xi Jinping took when he inspected XCMG, now through technological upgrading, various key indicators have reached the world‘s leading level, and the localization rate of the whole machine has also increased from the original 71% to 100%. All key components All are made in China. Super mobile cranes are considered to be one of the products with the highest technological content and the most difficult research and development in construction machinery. More than 200 experts and more than 100 senior technicians in our team have worked hard for ten years to overcome 7 key core technologies. It has completely formed the ability to independently develop thousand-ton cranes.

Construction machinery is an industry that benefits mankind, and its development level is one of the key indicators to measure the level of a country’s equipment manufacturing industry. In the past five years, we have increased the world‘s largest tonnage all-terrain crane from 1,200 tons to 2,600 tons, the installation height of wind turbines for product construction has broken through from a maximum of 100 meters to a maximum of 160 meters, and the installed power of wind turbines has broken through from 2.5 megawatts to 8.5 megawatts. Watts, the only company in the world that has fully covered the hoisting conditions of onshore wind turbines. In the past 5 years, the “Shenzhou No. 1 Excavator” 700-ton hydraulic excavator, the world‘s largest 15,000-ton-meter tower crane, and China‘s largest 35-ton loader and many other domestically produced first sets of major equipment, including nearly a thousand key core technologies, The key core components are also from XCMG, and come from “Made in China“.

Now more and more Chinese brands have appeared in a series of global “super projects” such as the Qatar World Cup venues that we are familiar with, the world‘s largest single oil refinery in Dangote; Construction, domestic construction machinery has also become a “special actor” in the movie. Today, XCMG has grown from obscurity to rank among the top three in the world, and its lifting machinery has become the world‘s number one, and it is getting wider and wider on the road of high-quality development.

I have been in this business for nearly 30 years, and I deeply feel that scientific and technological innovation requires abandoning illusions and breaking through the road of self-improvement, and a major country must stand upright.

This year is also the 80th anniversary of the founding of XCMG. We will inherit the good red genes, continue to “lift weight” for the nation, “lift strength” for a big country, accelerate the construction of a world-class enterprise, and strive to climb the global industrial Mount Everest.