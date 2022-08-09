Original title: Shenzhen Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau issued 17 fines in a row, and these banks were punished!

Recently, the Shenzhen Bureau of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the “Shenzhen Bureau of Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission”) opened the17 fines, pointing to multiple banks and relevant responsible persons。

Among the 17 fines, 13 were directed to Bank of China Shenzhen Branch and the relevant person in charge, 2 were directed to the Shenzhen Branch of Bank of Guangzhou and the relevant person in charge, and the Shenzhen Branch of Hangzhou Bank and the Shenzhen Branch of China Development Bank each received one fine.

in,Bank of China Shenzhen BranchDue to exceeding the authority to handle export double factoring, Rongxinda business, investment banking wealth management business;Was fined 11.3 million yuan. In addition, many responsible persons of the bank were punished, including warnings, fines, and disqualification of senior executives.4 people banned from working in banking for life。

Guangzhou Bank Shenzhen BranchDue to the fact that personal business loans failed to perform due diligence in the three inspections, loan funds were misappropriated, etc.,was fined 1.2 million yuan. There is also a fine pointing to the responsible person of the bank, directly responsible for the illegal issuance of real estate development loans by Guangzhou Bank Shenzhen Branch, and a fine of 80,000 yuan.

Hangzhou Bank Shenzhen BranchDue to the lack of due diligence in the pre-loan investigation, the credit funds were misappropriated;fined 800,000 yuan。

China Development Bank Shenzhen BranchDue to the fact that the actual loan and actual payment requirements were not implemented in the issuance of fixed asset loans,fined 400,000 yuan。

