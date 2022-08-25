The Treasury today allocated the ‘short term’ BTP for 2.5 billion. In detail, 2.5 billion euro of the 2-year ‘short term’ BTP (range was 2-2.5 billion) was placed, which took the place of the CTZ, with demand reaching 4.4 billion. . The coverage ratio was 1.78. The 2-year BTP (expiring in May 2024) was allocated to the yield of + 1.86%, +16 basis points compared to the previous auction.