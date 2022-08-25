[Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Xin’an) On August 23, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reposted on Twitter, “Taiwan compatriots are Chinese citizens, please contact China (CCP) if you have any difficulties. A letter from the “Embassy”, which triggered ridicule from netizens: The Chinese (CCP) embassy hasI can’t save the Chinese anymore.Save the Taiwanese?

This is a letter from the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia to compatriots in Cambodia and Taiwan on August 20. In response to some Taiwanese being deceived into Cambodia to be involved in fraud cases, etc., the letter stated that no matter what difficulties Chinese citizens encounter in Cambodia, they can directly contact the embassy in Cambodia. Chinese citizens provide timely and efficient consular protection services.”

In this regard, netizens said, “Mainlanders don’t care, but Taiwanese? Even if they do, isn’t this the second persecution?” “Taiwanese people say that they can’t understand simplified characters, which is too embarrassing.”

Netizen “fangzheng” said, “Has the Chain Girl been rescued? Has the Tangshan murderer been shot? Has the umbrella relationship fallen? Isn’t it enough for a group of insatiable bandits to scourge the entire Chinese dynasty for more than 70 years? , and even the scourge of Myanmar, Cambodia, Ukraine… as long as there is a trace of you, someone will be victimized.”

Someone else posted a photo of the “June 4th” tank man, sarcastically saying “please find a tank if you have something to do”.

Taiwanese netizen “Night Owl” said that Taiwan has its own international mutual assistance, and China (the CCP) should stop creating countries along the “Belt and Road” that corrupt and perish. As for civil protection? Just like Chinese citizens in Ukraine, they have to disguise themselves as Japanese to keep safe… This kind of shamelessness and rudeness is fully reflected in the Chinese (CCP) diplomats.

There are also netizens who have made a thread, recounting their experiences and lessons in the CCP embassy. Some Hong Kongers had their property stolen while traveling in Vietnam, and they went to the CCP embassy for help, but they were not accepted. Later, they sought help from the local Chinese chamber of commerce in Vietnam; some Taiwanese students had their visas expired and were told that “the problems of the Taiwanese cannot be solved by them. , to the Exchange Association in Taiwan.”

Cambodia’s Westport has become a hotbed of crime, accused of “Belt and Road” legacy

Recently, it has been rumored that Taiwanese people were lured to Cambodia by high-paying jobs, suffered inhumane treatment, confiscated passports, restricted personal freedom, etc. The most relevant cases occurred in Sihanoukville (Sihanoukville, referred to as Sihanoukville) in Cambodia.

Taiwanese police sources said that almost all the gold owners behind the fraudulent groups in Cambodia’s Westport are Chinese, and they are managed militarily. If members fail to achieve performance, they will be beaten and placed under house arrest. Many Taiwanese are tempted by online high-paying advertisements, food and housing and other benefits to go to Cambodia to work, but fall into the clutches of fraudulent groups.

According to the latest statistics from the Taiwan Criminal Bureau, as of the 21st, 72 people have been rescued and assisted to return to Taiwan, a total of 25 human trafficking cases have been detected, 75 people have been arrested, and 31 people have been sentenced to custody. Hong Kong Secretary for Security Tang Bingqiang said on the 20th that so far, 28 cases of Hong Kong people suspected of being lured to Southeast Asian countries for help have been received.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently stated that Cambodia’s Siyanou port has become a crime hotbed for fraudulent groups, which is a legacy of China‘s “One Belt, One Road” policy. So far, citizens of Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries have been victimized. The Chinese embassy in Cambodia took the opportunity to shape that the Chinese (Chinese) government can effectively provide the illusion of emergency assistance to Taiwan compatriots overseas, which is like setting fire while calling for help.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that if the Chinese (CCP) government still has the Taiwanese people in its heart, it should immediately stop its civil attack and military intimidation against Taiwan, and stop interfering in the police affairs and mutual legal assistance cooperation between Taiwan and other countries.

In an interview with The Epoch Times recently, Ken Wu, vice president of the Los Angeles branch of the Taiwanese Public Affairs Association, said that in the face of the CCP’s recent aggression, the people of Taiwan and the free world have clearly seen the true nature of the CCP, and will no longer trust the CCP’s loudspeaker. lie. Zhao Lijian said this may be a psychological warfare move, but it is expected that the effect will not be very good.

He said that it is understood that the Cambodian incident is not only the victims of Taiwanese, but also Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and even young people in mainland China have been deceived. These victims were forced to stay in local Chinese-funded casinos invested by the Cambodian government by human trafficking groups in Cambodia. They were forced to work for free, and there were even rumors that they were taken as hostages for ransom. In the end, many people died.

“Zhao Lijian ignores the suffering of victims of various countries, including the Chinese people, in order to cover up the CCP’s suspected role behind these Chinese-funded casinos and the regional diplomatic benefits that can be obtained. The people of Taiwan should not accept the CCP’s false goodwill. Taiwanese inside and outside will seek other channels, linking up with other countries and the free world to put pressure on Cambodia to rescue these victims,” ​​he said.

Responsible editor: Li Qiong#