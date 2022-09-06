Home Business Single Universal Check: in the first 5 months paid to families more than 6 billion euros
Business

Single Universal Check: in the first 5 months paid to families more than 6 billion euros

In the first five months of the year, single child allowances for over six billion euros were paid to families.

Thus the data of the Statistical Observatory on the Universal Single Check (AUU), with the data relating to the applications presented in the period January-July 2022 and to the payments relating to the four-month period of competence from March to July 2022. Well, the payments concerned a total of 8, 6 million children (excluding those of households receiving citizenship income), and the applicants who received at least one allowance were 5.3 million.

The average monthly amount per applicant was € 233 and was paid on average for 1.6 children for each applicant, while the amount for each child was, again on average, € 145. Approximately 46% of the allowances paid per child refer to beneficiaries belonging to households with an ISEE of less than € 15,000, with the disbursement of the maximum allowance, while more than 20% of the children belong to families that have not presented an ISEE and then they are paid the minimum amount.

