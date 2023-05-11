Home » Sittel, black crisis for the giant TLC: shock debt of 42 million
The Bankruptcy Court of Rome

Telecommunications, Sittel in black crisis: the 2021 cyber attack knocked it out

Arrangement with creditors on a going concern basis for SEAT (Telephone and Electric Infrastructural Solutions), a Roman company that operates in telecommunications under tender, also appreciated by the lobbyist Luigi Bisignani and at the center of several affairs related to Tim. A few days ago, in fact, the Capitoline judge Stephen Cardinals he named Frederick Monni commissioner of the company admitted to the procedure after the company had obtained protective measures from creditors from the same court in recent months. SITTEL closed 2021 (last budget available) with a loss of more than 42 million euros are a turnover of 14.2 million (collapsed from 53 million the previous year) and a negative shareholders’ equity of 34.6 million, also weighed down by debts of 65 million.

The company is controlled by Exist srl, in turn held by Lepanto srl di Benedict Valentini, director of SITTEL. This is a lawyer, wife of Peter Mazzoniold friend of Bisignani who made him a consultancy contract in 2018. Mazzoni is a Piacenza who has become famous among insiders for some non-trivial failures.

Like that of a company he worked for Fs the cleaning of trains (Pietro Mazzoni Ambiente) and that of Nuove Telecomunicazioni, a joint stock company that was canceled in 2016 due to debts to the tax authorities amounting to 60 million. For that instability, the entrepreneur was arrested by the Rome prosecutor in 2019, and in 2020 he negotiated two years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy. In 2016, immediately after the crash of New Telecommunicationsi, founded Sittel through a deed of partial demerger from another company in bad shape and ended up in liquidation, Mazzoni Pietro Spa.

