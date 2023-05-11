Scarlett Johansson revealed why she wanted to quit acting

Scarlett Johansson admitted, in an interview with Variety magazine, that she wanted to give up acting. The final straw was when she lost a much-wanted role to another Hollywood diva, Sandra Bullock.

Scarlett Johansson told the source she felt there was “no hope” after missing out on the 2013 sci-fi film Gravity, which co-starred Sandra Bullock alongside George Clooney.

“I was turned down for two roles: the first was in Iron Man 2, the second was in Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity, I wanted that role so much. It was the last straw. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. I was asking myself: Am I doing this job right?” Johansson revealed.

Photo source: Variety