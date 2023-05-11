Milan-Inter, how the derby changes with the return of Leao-breaking latest news

Of Carlos Passerini

The comeback for the Rossoneri is not impossible, but a lot will depend on the Portuguese, who should be on the pitch on Tuesday. From Theo to Giroud, what changes with the return of Leao. Tegola Bennacer, will have to have surgery on his right knee: season over

And now? Was the 0-2 on Wednesday night a scalable mountain for Milan? Certainly not for Milan in the first half. The return round the corner, we play on Tuesday, time is short, but a lot will depend on the recovery (or otherwise) of Rafael Leao. Yesterday’s long pre-tactical was useless: in the end the player wasn’t there, the risk of relapses was too strong. Meanwhile, the tests he underwent this morning Bennacer showed a post-traumatic cartilage lesion of the lateral femoral condyle of the right knee: the player will undergo arthroscopic surgery, season over .

Lion Front, the feeling of the medical staff that he will be there on Tuesday. Under what conditions, everything to see. Certainly not at his best, given that the adductor injury will inevitably force him to train with the handbrake on for a few more days. But it’s clear that with him on the pitch Milan is something else. And it wasn’t discovered yesterday: anyone who watches the Rossoneri matches knows that there is a Devil with Rafa and one without. But how would the team change with him?

Pioli’s plan to put him back in his place as an offensive left winger in the 4-2-3-1 formation, where the defenseless Saelemaekers was yesterday, too defensive/submissive in the duel with Dumfries. So Giroud ended up being too alone, left to himself. The one on the left is the Rossoneri’s strong side, the privileged playing channel, with Hernandez acting as the second engine. Yesterday, without Leao, Theo also went overboard. Recomposing the turbo couple on the left, the famous Theao, will therefore be a fundamental key to attempting the remuntada and trying to steal Inter’s ticket for the Champions League final in Istanbul. But that may not be enough. See also Football, EM qualification: Scotland surprise against Spain

Need more. First of all, you need to mentally recover the team, because yesterday’s blackout risks having heavy repercussions. We need to raise our heads immediately. And this is a work by Pioli. Who, however, must also find some corrective from a tactical point of view, because yesterday – as often happened – he too was put down in the duel between strategists with Inzaghi. We wanted to be intense, compact and aggressive, but we didn’t succeed, even if we did better in the second half, said the Rossoneri coach at the end of the game. He’s right about one thing: we have to start from the second half. Because the first was a horror show.