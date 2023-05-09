Sky: wins UEFA Champions League 2024/2027 rights

For the three-year period 2024/2027, Sky has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast on all platforms 185 of the 203 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 342 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.

With the introduction of the new UEFA format, a new UEFA Champions League is kicking off: from the 2024/2025 season it will be played 11 months out of 12, the matches will be 47% more in total than in previous editions, with the number of teams participating to the final phase which goes from 32 to 36, all in a single group.

In total there will therefore be 527 matches for each of the three seasons of the UEFA Champions League (185 matches, including the Playoffs), UEFA Europa League (189 matches) and UEFA Europa Conference League (153 matches), which Sky will broadcast, in addition to UEFA Europe Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, the new format of which is still being defined.

As regards the current three-year period 2021/2024, Sky holds the rights to broadcast 121 of the 137 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 282 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.